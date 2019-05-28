Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2019

BEIJING, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

First Quarter of 2019 Highlights

Net revenues increased 35% year over year to RMB3,722.9 million ( US$554.7 million *) in the first quarter of 2019.

( *) in the first quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to Momo Inc. decreased to RMB289.3 million ( US$43.1 million ) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB825.2 million in the same period of 2018, which was mainly due to the fact that we recognized a total share-based compensation expense of RMB593.1 million ( US$88.4 million ) in the first quarter of 2019 including a share-based compensation expense of RMB466.9 million ( US$69.6 million ) regarding to certain share options granted to Tantan's founders, while the total share-based compensation expense recognized in the same period of 2018 was only RMB78.7 million . In August 2018 , Tantan Limited granted 3,578,205 share options to its founders. The share options included a performance condition in which the founders have the right to receive fully vested options immediately upon achieving certain performance condition. During the first quarter of 2019, we determined that it became probable that the performance condition will be met and accordingly, recognized a share-based compensation expense of RMB466.9 million ( US$69.6 million ) related to those options.

( ) in the first quarter of 2019 from in the same period of 2018, which was mainly due to the fact that we recognized a total share-based compensation expense of ( ) in the first quarter of 2019 including a share-based compensation expense of ( ) regarding to certain share options granted to Tantan's founders, while the total share-based compensation expense recognized in the same period of 2018 was only . In , Tantan Limited granted 3,578,205 share options to its founders. The share options included a performance condition in which the founders have the right to receive fully vested options immediately upon achieving certain performance condition. During the first quarter of 2019, we determined that it became probable that the performance condition will be met and accordingly, recognized a share-based compensation expense of ( ) related to those options. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) increased slightly to RMB910.3 million ( US$135.6 million ) in the first quarter of 2019 from RMB903.8 million in the same period of 2018.

( ) in the first quarter of 2019 from in the same period of 2018. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB1.36 (US$0.20) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3.98 in the same period of 2018.

in the first quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.15 (US$0.62) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB4.36 in the same period of 2018.

in the first quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 114.4 million in March 2019 , compared to 103.3 million in March 2018 .

, compared to 103.3 million in . Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap, including 5.0 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 14.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to 8.1 million for the first quarter of 2018.

"Q1 was a solid quarter and a good start to the year 2019," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Momo. "We have started to implement the strategies that we laid out at the beginning of the year. Some of the initiatives we took on the product and operational fronts have already generated good results in driving business growth. We will continue to execute against the strategic priorities and create value for our shareholders."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.7112 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 29, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

First Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,722.9 million (US$554.7 million) in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 35% from RMB2,764.4 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Live video service revenues were RMB2,689.4 million (US$400.7 million) in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 14% from RMB2,360.1 million during the same period of 2018. The growth in live video revenues was contributed by the increase in quarterly paying users, as well as the increase in average revenues per paying user per quarter.

Value-added service revenues mainly include membership subscription revenues and virtual gift revenues. The total value-added service revenues were RMB903.8 million (US$134.7 million) in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 285% from RMB235.0 million during the same period of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the consolidation of Tantan's membership subscription revenues for the whole first quarter of 2019.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB80.7 million (US$12.0 million) in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 32% from RMB118.9 million during the same period of 2018. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was driven by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers.

Mobile games revenues were RMB39.0 million (US$5.8 million) in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 8% from RMB42.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users.

Net revenues from Momo segment increased from RMB2,758.3 million in the first quarter of 2018 to RMB3,419.2 million (US$509.5 million) in the first quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the significant increase in net revenues from live video service and value-added service. Net revenues from Tantan segment was RMB295.3 million (US$44.0million) in the first quarter of 2019, which mainly included value -added service revenue.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,349.4 million (US$499.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 83% from RMB1,834.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in personnel related costs including share-based compensation expenses, especially the share-based compensation expenses of RMB466.9 million (US$69.6 million) charged from the options granted to Tantan's founders and the Company's rapidly expanding talent pool; (b) an increase in revenue sharing with the broadcasters related to our live video service and virtual gift recipients; (c) an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to attract users and promote our live video services; (d) an increase in amortization expenses related to the intangible assets from business acquisitions; and (e) an increase in fees to payment channels resulting from a higher volume of cash collection through such channels.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,719.2 million (US$405.2 million) in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 55% from RMB1,755.5 million during the same period of 2018.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB384.4 million (US$57.3 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB937.1 million during the same period of 2018. Income from operations of Momo segment was RMB998.6 million (US$148.8 million) in the first quarter of 2019 and increased from RMB940.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. Loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB604.6 million (US$90.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB1,014.7 million (US$151.2 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB1,015.7 million during the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations of Momo segment was RMB1,098.9 million (US$163.7 million) in the first quarter of 2019 and increased from RMB1,019.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB77.1 million (US$11.5 million) in the first quarter of 2019.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB163.7 million (US$24.4 million) in the first quarter of 2019 and decreased from RMB170.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease was mainly because profit before income tax decreased in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income

Net income was RMB286.6 million (US$42.7 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB822.2 million during the same period of 2018. Net income from Momo segment was RMB893.9 million (US$133.2 million) in the first quarter of 2019 and increased from RMB825.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. Net loss from Tantan segment was 597.7 million (US$89.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019 which was mainly due to the share-based compensation expenses of RMB466.9 million (US$69.6 million) charged from the options granted to Tantan's founders.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB907.5 million (US$135.2 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB900.8 million during the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income from Momo segment was RMB994.2 million (US$148.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019 and increased from RMB904.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss of Tantan segment was RMB79.6 million (US$11.9 million) in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB289.3 million (US$43.1 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB825.2 million during the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB910.3 million (US$135.6 million) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB903.8 million during the same period of 2018.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.36 (US$0.20) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB 3.98 in the first quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.15 (US$0.62) in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RMB4.36 in the first quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash flow

As of March 31, 2019, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investment totaled RMB12,015.9 million (US$1,790.4 million), compared to RMB11,292.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2019 was RMB1,175.9 million (US$175.2 million), compared to RMB825.5 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Recent Development

On March 12, 2019, Momo's board of directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.62 per ADS, or US$0.31 per ordinary share. The cash dividend was paid on April 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2019. The aggregate amount of cash dividends paid was US$128.6 million.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB4.0 billion to RMB4.1 billion, representing an increase of 27% to 30% year over year. These estimates reflect the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Momo

Momo is a leading mobile social networking platform in China. Momo connects people in a personal and lively way through a revolutionary mobile-based social networking platform. With powerful and precise location-based features, Momo enables users to connect with each other and expand relationships from online to offline. Momo's platform includes the Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Leveraging its social interest graph engine and analysis of user behavior data, Momo is able to provide users a customized experience based on their social preferences and needs. Momo users can maintain and strengthen their relationships through private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on Momo's platform. Momo users are also able to enjoy live video on our platform. In addition, in May 2018, Momo completed its acquisition of Tantan, a leading social and dating app for the younger generation. Tantan, whose primary users consist of young Chinese singles, is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections, as well as meet interesting people.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

ended March 31



2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues:











Live video service 2,360,114

2,689,413

400,735

Value-added service 235,004

903,849

134,678

Mobile marketing 118,858

80,729

12,029

Mobile games 42,228

39,008

5,812

Other services 8,172

9,920

1,478

Total net revenues 2,764,376

3,722,919

554,732

Cost and expenses:











Cost of revenues (1,331,640)

(1,873,574)

(279,171)

Research and development (111,386)

(249,431)

(37,166)

Sales and marketing (281,708)

(623,848)

(92,956)

General and administrative (109,469)

(602,596)

(89,790)

Total cost and expenses (1,834,203)

(3,349,449)

(499,083)

Other operating income 6,904

10,954

1,632

Income from operations 937,077

384,424

57,281

Interest income 47,905

93,778

13,973

Interest expense -

(18,989)

(2,829)

Impairment loss on long-term investments -

(4,500)

(671)

Income before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments 984,982

454,713

67,754

Income tax expenses (170,929)

(163,651)

(24,385)

Income before share of income on equity method investments 814,053

291,062

43,369

Share of income (loss) on equity method investments 8,126

(4,504)

(671)

Net income 822,179

286,558

42,698

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (2,976)

(2,759)

(411)

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. 825,155

289,317

43,109

Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders











Basic 2.07

0.70

0.10

Diluted 1.99

0.68

0.10

Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share











Basic 399,002,678

413,967,371

413,967,371

Diluted 415,045,295

425,890,818

425,890,818



Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months



ended March 31





2018

2019

2019





RMB

RMB

US$



















Net income 822,179

286,558

42,698



Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustment (88,293)

(72,981)

(10,875)



Comprehensive income 733,886

213,577

31,823



Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-controlling interest (2,976)

(5,234)

(780)



Comprehensive income attributable to Momo Inc. 736,862

218,811

32,603





Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31

March 31

March 31

2018

2019

2019 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 2,468,034

2,678,342

399,085 Term deposits 8,824,610

9,227,553

1,374,948 Short-term investment -

110,000

16,391 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of RMB nil and RMB nil as of December 31,

2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively 719,606

310,192

46,220 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 620,979

609,956

90,886 Total current assets 12,633,229

12,936,043

1,927,530 Property and equipment, net 387,532

362,062

53,949 Intangible assets 1,036,986

974,820

145,253 Rental deposits 24,192

25,508

3,801 Long-term investments 447,465

458,462

68,313 Deferred tax assets 57,786

32,249

4,805 Other non-current assets 71,519

43,988

6,554 Right-of-use assets, net[1] -

175,911

26,211 Goodwill 4,306,829

4,204,440

626,481 Total assets 18,965,538

19,213,483

2,862,897 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 718,362

720,924

107,419 Deferred revenue 441,892

460,734

68,652 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 846,710

655,174

97,625 Amount due to related parties 82,948

56,034

8,349 Income tax payable 137,090

65,533

9,765 Lease liabilities due within one year1 -

74,499

11,101 Dividends payable -

863,110

128,607 Deferred consideration in connection with business

acquisitions 469,274

154,521

23,024 Total current liabilities 2,696,276

3,050,529

454,542 Deferred tax liabilities 259,247

243,705

36,313 Convertible senior notes 4,877,116

4,764,259

709,897 Share-based compensation liability 86,767

549,207

81,834 Lease liabilities1 -

79,731

11,880 Other non-current liabilities 23,273

30,751

4,582 Total liabilities 7,942,679

8,718,182

1,299,048 Shareholder's equity(i) 11,022,859

10,495,301

1,563,849 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 18,965,538

19,213,483

2,862,897

[1] On January 1, 2019, the company adopted ASU 2016-02, the new lease standard, using the modified retrospective basis and did not restate comparative periods. (i): As of March 31, 2019, the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding was 414,698,540.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months





ended March 31





2018

2019

2019





RMB

RMB

US$



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income 822,179

286,558

42,698



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment 31,472

48,400

7,212



Amortization of intangible assets 1,433

38,595

5,751



Share-based compensation 78,664

593,074

88,372



Share of (income) loss on equity method investments (8,126)

4,504

671



Impairment loss on long-term investments -

4,500

671



Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2

4

1



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 53,232

409,414

61,005



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,487

(18,189)

(2,710)



Amount due from related parties (7,424)

-

-



Rental deposits 336

(1,317)

(196)



Deferred tax assets 7,965

25,537

3,805



Other non-current assets (11,524)

31,439

4,684



Accounts payable 56,359

32,515

4,845



Income tax payable (64,366)

(71,558)

(10,662)



Deferred revenue (33,591)

18,842

2,808



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (169,103)

(185,495)

(27,640)



Amount due to related parties (32)

(25,965)

(3,869)



Deferred tax liability (358)

(15,542)

(2,316)



Other non-current liabilities 11,851

593

88



Net cash provided by operating activities 825,456

1,175,909

175,218



Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (64,263)

(52,798)

(7,867)



Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 9

5

1



Payment for long-term investments (4,000)

(12,000)

(1,788)



Prepayment of long-term investments (47,000)

-

-



Payment for business acquisition, net of cash acquired (1,460,063)

(305,067)

(45,456)



Purchase of term deposits (3,636,592)

(3,485,005)

(519,282)



Cash received on maturity of term deposits 2,382,960

3,005,005

447,760



Payment for short-term investments -

(210,000)

(31,291)



Cash received from sales of short-term investment 10,500

100,000

14,900



Net cash used in investing activities (2,818,449)

(959,860)

(143,023)



Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of share options 2,437

83

12



Deferred payment of purchase of property and equipment (7,327)

(94)

(14)



Net cash used in financing activities (4,890)

(11)

(2)



Effect of exchange rate changes (14,936)

(5,730)

(857)



Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,012,819)

210,308

31,336



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 4,462,194

2,468,034

367,749



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 2,449,375

2,678,342

399,085





Momo Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)

1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.





















Three months





Three months





Three months ended March 31, 2018



ended March 31, 2019





ended March 31, 2019

GAAP RMB

Share-

based

compensation RMB

Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP RMB

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share- based

compensation RMB Tax

impacts(ii)

RMB

Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP US$

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions US$ Share-

based

compensation US$ Tax

impacts(ii)

US$

Non-GAAP US$ Cost of revenues (1,331,640)

3,037

(1,328,603)

(1,873,574)

18,021 4,186 -

(1,851,367)

(279,171)

2,685 624 -

(275,862) Research and

development (111,386)

16,359

(95,027)

(249,431)

2,289 39,730 -

(207,412)

(37,166)

341 5,920 -

(30,905) Sales and

marketing (281,708)

20,908

(260,800)

(623,848)

16,853 39,452 -

(567,543)

(92,956)

2,511 5,879 -

(84,566) General and

administrative (109,469)

38,360

(71,109)

(602,596)

- 509,706 -

(92,890)

(89,790)

- 75,949 -

(13,841) Cost and

operating

expenses (1,834,203)

78,664

(1,755,539)

(3,349,449)

37,163 593,074 -

(2,719,212)

(499,083)

5,537 88,372 -

(405,174) Income from

operations 937,077

78,664

1,015,741

384,424

37,163 593,074 -

1,014,661

57,281

5,537 88,372 -

151,190 Net income

attributable to

Momo Inc. 825,155

78,664

903,819

289,317

37,163 593,074 (9,291)

910,263

43,109

5,537 88,372 (1,384)

135,634











































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. There is no tax impact related to share-based compensation.

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)

2. Reconciliation of diluted EPS to Non-GAAP diluted EPS



Three months

Three months

Three months

ended March 31, 2018 ended March 31, 2019

ended March 31, 2019



GAAP RMB

Adjustment

Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP RMB

Adjustment

Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP US$

Adjustment

Non-GAAP US$

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

used in computing

diluted EPS 415,045,295

-

415,045,295

425,890,818

22,442,346(iii)

448,333,164

425,890,818

22,442,346(iii)

448,333,164

Diluted earnings per share 1.99





2.18

0.68





2.07

0.10





0.31

Diluted earnings per ADS 3.98





4.36

1.36





4.15

0.20





0.62



(iii) The adjustment represents an incremental weighted average number of 22,442,346 ordinary shares resulting from the assumed conversion of convertible senior notes.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended March 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 2,689,413

-

-

2,689,413

400,735 Value-added service 608,502

295,347

-

903,849

134,678 Mobile marketing 80,729

-

-

80,729

12,029 Mobile games 39,008

-

-

39,008

5,812 Other services 1,557

-

8,363

9,920

1,478 Total net revenues 3,419,209

295,347

8,363

3,722,919

554,732 Cost and expenses(iv):

















Cost of revenues (1,770,038)

(98,856)

(4,680)

(1,873,574)

(279,171) Research and development (184,273)

(65,158)

-

(249,431)

(37,166) Sales and marketing (362,958)

(255,921)

(4,969)

(623,848)

(92,956) General and administrative (114,264)

(479,965)

(8,367)

(602,596)

(89,790) Total cost and expenses (2,431,533)

(899,900)

(18,016)

(3,349,449)

(499,083) Other operating income 10,954

-

-

10,954

1,632 Income (loss) from

operations 998,630

(604,553)

(9,653)

384,424

57,281 Interest income 90,858

2,891

29

93,778

13,973 Interest expense (18,989)

-

-

(18,989)

(2,829) Impairment loss on long-term

investments (4,500)

-

-

(4,500)

(671) Income (loss) before income

tax and share of income on equity method

investments 1,065,999

(601,662)

(9,624)

454,713

67,754 Income tax expenses (167,603)

3,952

-

(163,651)

(24,385) Income (loss) before share

of income on equity

method investments 898,396

(597,710)

(9,624)

291,062

43,369 Share of loss on equity

method investments (4,504)

-

-

(4,504)

(671) Net income (loss) 893,892

(597,710)

(9,624)

286,558

42,698



(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Three months

ended March 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 3,606

580

-

4,186

624 Research and development 21,713

18,017

-

39,730

5,920 Sales and marketing 35,474

3,978

-

39,452

5,879 General and administrative 39,491

467,684

2,531

509,706

75,949 Total cost and expenses 100,284

490,259

2,531

593,074

88,372

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

ended March 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 998,630

(604,553)

(9,653)

384,424

57,281 Share-based compensation 100,284

490,259

2,531

593,074

88,372 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

37,163

-

37,163

5,537 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,098,914

(77,131)

(7,122)

1,014,661

151,190



















Net income (loss) 893,892

(597,710)

(9,624)

286,558

42,698 Share-based compensation 100,284

490,259

2,531

593,074

88,372 Amortization of intangible assets from

business acquisitions -

37,163

-

37,163

5,537 Tax impacts -

(9,291)

-

(9,291)

(1,384) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 994,176

(79,579)

(7,093)

907,504

135,223