Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018

BEIJING, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2018.

Starting from the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company changed its reporting currency from U.S.

dollar ("US$") to Renminbi ("RMB"), to reduce the impact of increased volatility of the RMB to

US$ exchange rate on the Company's reported operating results. The aligning of the reporting

currency with the underlying operations will better depict the Company's results of operations for

each period. This release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into US$ for convenience*.

Prior period numbers have been recast into the new reporting currency.

Fourth Quarter of 2018 Highlights

Net revenues increased 50% year over year to RMB3,843.9 million ( US$559.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to Momo Inc. increased to RMB660.8 million ( US$96.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB644.8 million in the same period of 2017.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from in the same period of 2017. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) increased 22% to RMB887.4 million ( US$129.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from RMB727.4 million in the same period of 2017.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2018 from in the same period of 2017. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB3.04 (US$0.44) , compared to RMB3.10 in the same period of 2017.

, compared to in the same period of 2017. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.05 (US$0.59) , compared to RMB3.49 in the same period of 2017.

, compared to in the same period of 2017. Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 113.3 million in December 2018 , compared to 99.1 million in December 2017 .

, compared to 99.1 million in . Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap, including 3.9 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full Year 2018 Highlights

Net revenues increased 51% year over year to RMB13,408.4 million ( US$1,950.2 million ) for the full year of 2018.

( ) for the full year of 2018. Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,815.8 million ( US$409.5 million ) for the full year of 2018, compared with RMB2,148.1 million for 2017.

( ) for the full year of 2018, compared with for 2017. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB3,462.1 million ( US$503.5 million ) for the full year of 2018, compared with RMB2,483.1 million for 2017.

( ) for the full year of 2018, compared with for 2017. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB13.18 (US$1.92) for the full year of 2018, compared with RMB10.35 for 2017.

for the full year of 2018, compared with for 2017. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB16.17 (US$2.35) for the full year of 2018, compared with RMB11.96 for 2017.

* Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.8755 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2018 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

"Q4 was a solid quarter, closing out a fruitful year of 2018," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Momo. "I am pleased with the progress we made in 2018 in product innovation, monetization, financial performance and the strengthening of the Company's position as a leading player in China's open social space. We look forward to delivering more results to our shareholders in 2019."

Fourth Quarter of 2018 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,843.9 million (US$559.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 50% from RMB2,554.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Live video service revenues were RMB2,959.2 million (US$430.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 36% from RMB2,169.0 million during the same period of 2017. The growth in live video revenues was contributed by the increase in quarterly paying users, as well as the increase in average revenues per paying user per quarter.

Value-added service revenues mainly include membership subscription revenues and virtual gift revenues. The total value-added service revenues were RMB722.4 million (US$105.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 272% from RMB194.3 million during the same period of 2017. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more paying use cases introduced to enhance the social experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the consolidation of Tantan's membership subscription revenues for the whole fourth quarter of 2018.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB 122.1 million (US$17.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 15% from RMB144.4 million during the same period of 2017. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was driven by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers.

Mobile games revenues were RMB25.5 million (US$3.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of 44% from RMB45.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users.

Revenues from other services in the fourth quarter of 2018 mainly consisted of revenues from Phanta City, a TV variety show co-produced by the Company.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,195.7 million (US$464.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 65% from RMB1,939.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in revenue sharing with the broadcasters related to our live video service and virtual gift recipients; (b) an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to enhance our brand awareness and attract users; (c) an increase in personnel related costs including share-based compensation expenses as a result of the Company's rapidly expanding talent pool; (d) an increase in fees to payment channels resulting from a higher volume of cash collection through such channels; and (e) an increase in amortization expenses related to the intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,959.6 million (US$430.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 59% from RMB1,856.9 million during the same period of 2017.

Other operating income

Other operating income was RMB141.4 million (US$20.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, a significant increase from RMB92.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly due to more government incentives received in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB789.6 million (US$114.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB708.1 million during the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB1,025.7 million (US$149.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB790.6 million during the same period of 2017.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB183.3 million (US$26.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased from RMB126.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was mainly because we generated higher profit in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB660.8 million (US$96.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB644.8 million during the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB887.4 million (US$129.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB727.4 million during the same period of 2017.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.04 (US$0.44) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB 3.10 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB4.05 (US$0.59) in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to RMB3.49 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Cash and cash flow

As of December 31, 2018, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investment totaled RMB11,292.6 million (US$1,642.4 million), compared to RMB6,904.7 million as of December 31, 2017. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB1,163.4 million (US$169.2 million), compared to RMB790.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2018 were RMB13,408.4 million (US$1,950.2 million), an increase of 51% from RMB8,886.4 million in the same period of 2017, primarily driven by the significant increase in net revenues from live video service and value-added service.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,815.8 million (US$409.5 million) in the full year of 2018, compared to RMB2,148.1 million during the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB3,462.1 million (US$503.5 million) in the full year of 2018, compared to RMB2,483.1 million during the same period of 2017.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB13.18 (US$1.92) during the full year of 2018, compared to RMB10.35 in the same period of 2017.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB16.17 (US$2.35) during the full year of 2018, compared to RMB11.96 in the same period of 2017.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,327.7 million (US$484.0 million) during the full year of 2018, compared to RMB2,886.1 million in the same period of 2017.

Recent Development - Declaration of Special Cash Dividend

Momo's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.62 per ADS, or US$0.31 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on April 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be April 4, 2019. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$128 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company's balance sheet.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2019, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.55 billion to RMB3.65 billion, representing an increase of 28% to 32% year over year, on a constant currency basis. The Company is not providing the business outlook in USD terms due to the recent volatility and uncertainty in foreign exchange rate. These estimates reflect the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Momo

Momo is a leading mobile social networking platform in China. Momo connects people in a personal and lively way through a revolutionary mobile-based social networking platform. With powerful and precise location-based features, Momo enables users to connect with each other and expand relationships from online to offline. Momo's platform includes the Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Leveraging its social interest graph engine and analysis of user behavior data, Momo is able to provide users a customized experience based on their social preferences and needs. Momo users can maintain and strengthen their relationships through private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on Momo's platform. Momo users are also able to enjoy live video on our platform. In addition, in May 2018, Momo completed its acquisition of Tantan, a leading social and dating app for the younger generation. Tantan, whose primary users consist of young Chinese singles, is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections, as well as meet interesting people.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes and our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2019.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2019 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, and our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Year

ended December 31

ended December 31

2017

2018

2018

2017

2018

2018

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:





















Live video service 2,168,998

2,959,222

430,401

7,429,906

10,709,491

1,557,631 Value-added service 194,287

722,414

105,071

695,798

1,883,150

273,893 Mobile marketing 144,360

122,143

17,765

514,279

500,321

72,769 Mobile games 45,569

25,502

3,709

241,388

130,392

18,965 Other services 1,722

14,635

2,128

5,019

185,067

26,916 Total net revenues 2,554,936

3,843,916

559,074

8,886,390

13,408,421

1,950,174 Cost and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (1,323,876)

(2,099,265)

(305,325)

(4,373,377)

(7,182,897)

(1,044,709) Research and development (124,056)

(243,499)

(35,415)

(346,144)

(760,644)

(110,631) Sales and marketing (374,436)

(618,268)

(89,923)

(1,467,376)

(1,812,262)

(263,583) General and administrative (117,124)

(234,700)

(34,136)

(422,005)

(640,023)

(93,087) Total cost and expenses (1,939,492)

(3,195,732)

(464,799)

(6,608,902)

(10,395,826)

(1,512,010) Other operating income 92,634

141,420

20,569

156,764

253,697

36,899 Income from operations 708,078

789,604

114,844

2,434,252

3,266,292

475,063 Interest income 47,785

89,766

13,056

145,568

272,946

39,698 Interest expense -

(19,646)

(2,857)

-

(56,503)

(8,218) Impairment loss on long-term

investments -

(43,200)

(6,283)

(30,085)

(43,200)

(6,283) Income before income tax

and share of income on

equity method

investments 755,863

816,524

118,760

2,549,735

3,439,535

500,260 Income tax expenses (125,956)

(183,338)

(26,665)

(445,001)

(699,648)

(101,760) Income before share of

income on equity method

investments 629,907

633,186

92,095

2,104,734

2,739,887

398,500 Share of income on equity

method investments 13,398

13,221

1,923

39,729

48,660

7,077 Net income 643,305

646,407

94,018

2,144,463

2,788,547

405,577 Less: net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (1,498)

(14,430)

(2,100)

(3,635)

(27,228)

(3,960) Net income attributable to

Momo Inc. 644,803

660,837

96,118

2,148,098

2,815,775

409,537























Net income per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders





















Basic 1.62

1.60

0.23

5.44

6.92

1.01 Diluted 1.55

1.52

0.22

5.17

6.59

0.96 Weighted average shares

used in calculating net

income per ordinary share





















Basic 397,753,884

413,732,538

413,732,538

394,549,323

407,009,875

407,009,875 Diluted 416,371,383

447,773,521

447,773,521

415,265,078

433,083,643

433,083,643

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Year

ended December 31

ended December 31

2017

2018

2018

2017

2018

2018

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$























Net income 643,305

646,407

94,018

2,144,463

2,788,547

405,577 Other comprehensive income

(loss), net of tax of nil





















Foreign currency translation

adjustment (53,534)

5,171

752

(155,368)

198,654

28,893 Comprehensive income 589,771

651,578

94,770

1,989,095

2,987,201

434,470 Less: comprehensive loss

attributed to the non-controlling

interest (1,498)

(14,535)

(2,114)

(3,635)

(24,613)

(3,580) Comprehensive income

attributable to Momo Inc.

shareholders 591,269

666,113

96,884

1,992,730

3,011,814

438,050

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31

December 31

December 31

2017

2018

2018

RMB

RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 4,462,194

2,468,034

358,961 Term deposits 2,432,016

8,824,610

1,283,486 Short-term investment 10,500

-

- Accounts receivable, net of allowance for

doubtful accounts of RMB585 and RMB nil

as of December 31, 2017 and 2018,

respectively 257,633

719,606

104,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 538,182

620,979

90,318 Amount due from related parties 33,460

-

- Total current assets 7,733,985

12,633,229

1,837,427 Property and equipment, net 258,704

387,532

56,364 Intangible assets 48,553

1,036,986

150,823 Rental deposits 17,249

24,192

3,519 Long term investments 288,471

447,465

65,081 Deferred tax assets 46,825

57,786

8,405 Other non-current assets 55,271

71,519

10,402 Goodwill 22,130

4,306,829

626,402 Total assets 8,471,188

18,965,538

2,758,423 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 484,945

718,362

104,481 Deferred revenue 422,028

441,892

64,271 Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities 571,333

846,710

123,148 Amount due to related parties 37,760

82,948

12,064 Income tax payable 175,887

137,090

19,939 Deferred consideration in connection with

business acquisitions -

469,274

68,253 Total current liabilities 1,691,953

2,696,276

392,156 Deferred tax liabilities 12,138

259,247

37,706 Convertible Senior Notes -

4,877,116

709,347 Share-based compensation liability -

86,767

12,620 Other non-current liabilities 14,997

23,273

3,385 Total liabilities 1,719,088

7,942,679

1,155,214 Shareholder's equity (Note a) 6,752,100

11,022,859

1,603,209 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 8,471,188

18,965,538

2,758,423

Note a: As of December 31, 2018, the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding was 413,876,480.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Year

ended December 31

ended December 31

2017

2018

2018

2017

2018

2018

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income 643,305

646,407

94,018

2,144,463

2,788,547

405,577 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation of property and equipment 25,906

42,244

6,144

78,885

148,238

21,560 Amortization of intangible assets 1,735

39,522

5,748

4,784

93,030

13,531 Share-based compensation 82,563

198,013

28,800

334,973

580,813

84,476 Share of income on equity method

investments (13,398)

(13,221)

(1,923)

(39,729)

(48,660)

(7,077) Impairment loss on long-term

investments -

43,200

6,283

30,085

43,200

6,283 Impairment loss on intangible assets 1,266

-

-

1,266

-

- Loss(income) on disposal of property and

equipment 128

(44)

(6)

112

(1,283)

(187) Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts -

-

-

585

(585)

(85) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable (49,685)

(84,973)

(12,359)

(7,725)

(440,644)

(64,089) Prepaid expenses and other current

assets (150,633)

14,190

2,064

(306,838)

(67,304)

(9,789) Amount due from related parties (25,948)

56

8

(32,846)

33,463

4,867 Rental deposits (810)

(4,062)

(591)

(10,902)

(3,817)

(555) Deferred tax assets (45,383)

(39,874)

(5,799)

(44,883)

(10,961)

(1,594) Other non-current assets 7,119

(670)

(97)

(5,234)

(45,534)

(6,623) Accounts payable (1,206)

(18,987)

(2,762)

174,290

233,713

33,992 Income tax payable 91,525

81,097

11,795

152,277

(38,791)

(5,642) Deferred revenue 113,197

12,470

1,814

135,443

(14,249)

(2,072) Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities 156,071

235,104

34,194

292,054

51,903

7,549 Amount due to related parties (41,941)

25,349

3,687

(16,070)

43,024

6,258 Deferred tax liability (343)

(9,547)

(1,389)

(969)

(22,923)

(3,334) Other non-current liabilities (2,653)

(2,915)

(424)

2,086

6,538

951 Net cash provided by operating activities 790,815

1,163,359

169,205

2,886,107

3,327,718

483,997

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

Year

ended December 31

ended December 31

2017

2018

2018

2017

2018

2018

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchase of property and equipment (86,183)

(81,243)

(11,816)

(218,627)

(242,843)

(35,320) Proceeds from disposal of property and

equipment 1

4

1

59

2,214

322 Payment for long term investments (20,000)

(3,000)

(436)

(53,928)

(65,125)

(9,472) Prepayment of long term investments (50,000)

(8,000)

(1,164)

(50,000)

(55,000)

(7,999) Payment for acquired intangible assets -

-

-

(18,979)

-

- Payment for business acquisition -

(40,632)

(5,910)

-

(3,318,841)

(482,705) Purchase of term deposits (480,645)

(5,300,000)

(770,853)

(4,028,058)

(20,287,302)

(2,950,666) Cash received on maturity of term deposits 882,645

4,600,000

669,042

4,191,859

13,922,393

2,024,928 Payment for short term investments (10,000)

(103,000)

(14,981)

(15,700)

(457,200)

(66,497) Cash received from sales of short term

investment 5,200

218,000

31,707

5,200

467,700

68,024 Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities 241,018

(717,871)

(104,410)

(188,174)

(10,034,004)

(1,459,385) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from exercise of options 680

1

-

3,839

5,313

773 Deferred payment of purchase of property

and equipment -

(157)

(23)

(1,496)

(8,562)

(1,245) Capital contribution from non-controlling

interest shareholder -

12

2

490

12

2 Proceeds from bank loan -

-

-

-

1,913,190

278,262 Repayment of bank loan -

-

-

-

(2,041,680)

(296,950) Proceeds from issuance of convertible

notes, net of issuance cost of

RMB113,673 -

-

-

-

4,820,387

701,096 Payment of issuance cost of convertible

notes -

(709)

(103)

-

(709)

(103) Net cash provided by (used in) financing

activities 680

(853)

(124)

2,833

4,687,951

681,835 Effect of exchange rate changes (8,207)

1,439

208

(26,840)

24,175

3,515 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents, and restricted cash 1,024,306

446,074

64,879

2,673,926

(1,994,160)

(290,038) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at

beginning of period 3,437,888

2,021,960

294,082

1,788,268

4,462,194

648,999 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at

end of period 4,462,194

2,468,034

358,961

4,462,194

2,468,034

358,961

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)

1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.





















Three months





Three months





Three months ended December 31, 2017



ended December 31, 2018





ended December 31, 2018

GAAP RMB

Share-

based compens

ation RMB

Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP RMB

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-

based compensa

tion RMB Tax

impacts(a)

RMB

Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP US$

Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions US$ Share-

based

compensa

tion US$ Tax

impacts(a)

US$

Non-GAAP US$ Cost of revenues (1,323,876)

4,160

(1,319,716)

(2,099,265)

18,471 5,498 -

(2,075,296)

(305,325)

2,686 800 -

(301,839) Research and

development (124,056)

17,028

(107,028)

(243,499)

2,345 47,215 -

(193,939)

(35,415)

341 6,867 -

(28,207) Sales and

marketing (374,436)

20,645

(353,791)

(618,268)

17,273 43,707 -

(557,288)

(89,923)

2,512 6,357 -

(81,054) General and

administrative (117,124)

40,730

(76,394)

(234,700)

- 101,593 -

(133,107)

(34,136)

- 14,776 -

(19,360) Cost and

operating

expenses (1,939,492)

82,563

(1,856,929)

(3,195,732)

38,089 198,013 -

(2,959,630)

(464,799)

5,539 28,800 -

(430,460) Income from

operations 708,078

82,563

790,641

789,604

38,089 198,013 -

1,025,706

114,844

5,539 28,800 -

149,183 Net income

attributable to

Momo Inc. 644,803

82,563

727,366

660,837

38,089 198,013 (9,522)

887,417

96,118

5,539 28,800 (1,385)

129,072

































































































