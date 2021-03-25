Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

BEIJING, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 19.0% year over year to RMB3,795.2 million ( US$581.6 million *) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

( *) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to Momo Inc. decreased to RMB651.5 million ( US$99.8 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB1,055.9 million in the same period of 2019.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2020 from in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB836.4 million ( US$128.2 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, from RMB1,252.5 million in the same period of 2019.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2020, from in the same period of 2019. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.98 (US$0.46) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.74 in the same period of 2019.

in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.80 (US$0.58) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB5.61 in the same period of 2019.

in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to in the same period of 2019. Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 113.8 million in December 2020 , compared to 114.5 million in December 2019 .

, compared to 114.5 million in . Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.8 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included 4.5 million paying users of Tantan.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 11.7% year over year to RMB15,024.2 million ( US$2,302.6 million ) for the full year of 2020.

( ) for the full year of 2020. Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,103.5 million ( US$322.4 million ) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB2,970.9 million during the same period of 2019.

( ) for the full year of 2020, compared with during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,896.2 million ( US$443.9 million ) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB4,493.3 million during the same period of 2019.

( ) for the full year of 2020, compared with during the same period of 2019. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB9.65 (US$1.48) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB13.52 during the same period of 2019.

for the full year of 2020, compared with during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB13.16 (US$2.02) for the full year of 2020, compared with RMB20.26 during the same period of 2019.

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.525 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

"2020 was a tough year for us. I am proud that my teams were able to navigate through the many challenges with relentless focus on our core mission. Our commitment to the core mission enabled us to make difficult but right decision in the past year for the long term wellbeing of our company and our community," commented Li Wang, CEO of Momo. "After several months of hard work, we have started seeing positive trends in the content ecosystem as well as business of the core Momo. Getting through the bumpy journey last year was a valuable growth experience for our team. I am happy to see we have finally come out of the temporary drawbacks, stronger and better poised to seize the growth opportunities ahead of us."

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB3,795.2 million (US$581.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 19.0% from RMB4,687.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Live video service revenues were RMB2,327.9 million (US$356.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 31.2% from RMB3,383.5 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to our structural reform on Momo's core live video business, which was used to revive the long tail content ecosystem and to a lesser extent, the impact of COVID-19 adversely affecting the sentiment of our paying users, especially among the top of the pyramid paying users. The decrease was partially offset by the growth from Tantan's live video service, and live video service revenues from Tantan were RMB404.3 million (US$62.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,401.3 million (US$214.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 17.8% from RMB1,189.1 million during the same period of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative products and operational ideas launched, and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB52.7 million (US$8.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 43.4% from RMB93.0 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers as well as our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation.

Mobile games revenues were RMB7.3 million (US$1.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 49.1% from RMB14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB4,317.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to RMB3,051.3 million (US$467.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment increased from RMB369.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to RMB740.5 million (US$113.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was mainly due to the increase in net revenues from live video service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,290.0 million (US$504.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 8.1% from RMB3,581.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service; (b) a decrease in professional fees related to technological service and bandwidth costs; (c) a decrease in commission fees paid to payment channels. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB3,095.9 million (US$474.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 8.3% from RMB3,374.9 million during the same period of 2019.

Other operating income

Other operating income was RMB88.4 million (US$13.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease from RMB142.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2019. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB593.6 million (US$91.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,249.4 million during the same period of 2019. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB650.9 million (US$99.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,458.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB53.1 million (US$8.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to loss from operations of RMB202.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB787.7 million (US$120.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,455.7 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB791.8 million (US$121.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,593.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB2.3 million (US$0.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB135.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB5.5 million (US$0.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB253.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in income tax expenses was mainly due to (a) the preferential tax rate adjustment from 12.5% to 10.0% for one of our major profit generating entities, due to the approval in 2020 of the Key Software Enterprise application for the income tax of the fiscal year of 2019; and (b) the lower profit in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income

Net income was RMB651.1 million (US$99.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,052.3 million during the same period of 2019. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB705.8 million (US$108.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,246.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB50.5 million (US$7.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of RMB188.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB836.1 million (US$128.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,248.9 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB846.7 million (US$129.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, which decreased from RMB1,382.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB8.8 million (US$1.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB130.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB651.5 million (US$99.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,055.9 million during the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB836.4 million (US$128.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,252.5 million during the same period of 2019.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.98 (US$0.46) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.74 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.80 (US$0.58) in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to RMB5.61 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash flow

As of December 31, 2020, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits and restricted cash totaled RMB16,482.3 million (US$2,526.0 million), compared to RMB15,225.3 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1,039.1 million (US$159.2 million), compared to RMB1,675.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net revenues for the full year of 2020 were RMB15,024.2 million (US$2,302.6 million), a decrease of 11.7% from RMB17,015.1 million in the same period of 2019.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB2,103.5 million (US$322.4 million) for the full year of 2020, compared to RMB2,970.9 million during the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,896.2 million (US$443.9 million) for the full year of 2020, compared to RMB4,493.3 million during the same period of 2019.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB9.65 (US$1.48) during the full year of 2020, compared to RMB13.52 in the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB13.16 (US$2.02) during the full year of 2020, compared to RMB20.26 in the same period of 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB3,080.9 million (US$472.2 million) during the full year of 2020, compared to RMB5,448.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Recent Developments

Declaration of a special cash dividend

Momo's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.64 per ADS, or US$0.32 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be April 12, 2021. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$132 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company's balance sheet.

Execution of share repurchase program

On September 3, 2020, Momo's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. As of March 24, 2021, the Company has repurchased approximately 3.61 million ADSs for approximately US$49.2 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$13.63 per ADS.

Resignation of Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Chunlai Wang will resign from the Company's Chief Technology Officer position for personal reasons, effective April 30, 2021, and he will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company. The Company is grateful to Mr. Chunlai Wang for his valuable contributions over the past nine years.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.36 billion to RMB3.46 billion, representing a decrease of 6.5% to 3.7% year-over-year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly with respect to the potential lasting impact of COVID-19 on the economy in China.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Momo's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on March 25, 2021).

All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

PRE-REGISTER LINK http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2751618

To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, April 1, 2021. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 U.S. Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 Passcode: 2751618

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Momo's website at http://ir.immomo.com.

About Momo

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application for the younger generation. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2021, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the fourth quarter of 2020 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2021 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Momo's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of Momo's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to Momo from time to time, Momo's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Year Ended December 31

ended December 31

2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues:























Live video service 3,383,477

2,327,875

356,762

12,448,131

9,637,579

1,477,024

Value-added service 1,189,114

1,401,269

214,754

4,105,963

5,112,182

783,476

Mobile marketing 92,991

52,663

8,071

331,822

198,197

30,375

Mobile games 14,418

7,334

1,124

92,451

39,564

6,063

Other services 7,898

6,060

929

36,722

36,666

5,620

Total net revenues 4,687,898

3,795,201

581,640

17,015,089

15,024,188

2,302,558

Cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues (2,351,309)

(2,042,781)

(313,070)

(8,492,096)

(7,976,781)

(1,222,495)

Research and development (292,188)

(327,295)

(50,160)

(1,095,031)

(1,167,677)

(178,954)

Sales and marketing (725,029)

(697,722)

(106,931)

(2,690,824)

(2,813,922)

(431,252)

General and administrative (212,603)

(222,191)

(34,052)

(1,527,282)

(763,150)

(116,958)

Total cost and expenses (3,581,129)

(3,289,989)

(504,213)

(13,805,233)

(12,721,530)

(1,949,659)

Other operating income 142,646

88,385

13,546

344,843

228,777

35,062

Income from operations 1,249,415

593,597

90,973

3,554,699

2,531,435

387,961

Interest income 108,205

100,880

15,461

407,542

444,471

68,118

Interest expense (20,190)

(19,047)

(2,919)

(78,611)

(78,872)

(12,088)

Other gain or loss, net -

7,500

1,149

(15,711)

1,500

230

Income before income tax

and share of income on

equity method

investments 1,337,430

682,930

104,664

3,867,919

2,898,534

444,221

Income tax expenses (253,704)

(5,481)

(840)

(883,801)

(755,620)

(115,804)

Income before share of

income on equity method

investments 1,083,726

677,449

103,824

2,984,118

2,142,914

328,417

Share of loss on equity

method investments (31,406)

(26,319)

(4,034)

(23,350)

(42,522)

(6,517)

Net income 1,052,320

651,130

99,790

2,960,768

2,100,392

321,900

Less: net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (3,579)

(320)

(49)

(10,122)

(3,092)

(474)

Net income attributable to

the shareholders of

Momo Inc. 1,055,899

651,450

99,839

2,970,890

2,103,484

322,374

Net income per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders























Basic 2.53

1.57

0.24

7.15

5.05

0.77

Diluted 2.37

1.49

0.23

6.76

4.83

0.74

Weighted average shares

used in calculating net

income per ordinary share























Basic 416,878,784

414,839,350

414,839,350

415,316,627

416,914,898

416,914,898

Diluted 453,937,852

449,683,596

449,683,596

451,206,091

452,081,642

452,081,642

































Momo Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three months

Year

ended December 31

ended December 31



2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 1,052,320

651,130

99,790

2,960,768

2,100,392

321,900 Other comprehensive loss, net of

tax





















Foreign currency translation

adjustment (39,524)

(69,010)

(10,576)

(8,835)

(141,677)

(21,713) Comprehensive income 1,012,796

582,120

89,214

2,951,933

1,958,715

300,187 Less: comprehensive loss

attributed to the non-controlling

interest (8,637)

(9,059)

(1,388)

(8,081)

(26,004)

(3,985) Comprehensive income

attributable to Momo Inc. 1,021,433

591,179

90,602

2,960,014

1,984,719

304,172











































Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31

December 31

December 31

2019

2020

2020 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 2,612,743

3,363,942

515,547 Short-term deposits 12,312,585

7,566,250

1,159,579 Restricted cash -

2,130

326 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB12,209 and

RMB15,390 as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively 265,155

200,831

30,779 Amount due from a related party 4,382

-

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 599,000

613,696

94,053 Total current assets 15,793,865

11,746,849

1,800,284 Long-term deposits 300,000

5,550,000

850,575 Right-of-use assets, net 190,552

278,175

42,632 Property and equipment, net 346,345

265,765

40,730 Intangible assets 890,303

687,211

105,320 Rental deposits 25,028

21,794

3,340 Long-term investments 495,905

454,996

69,731 Other non-current assets 44,009

94,868

14,539 Deferred tax assets 37,064

32,495

4,980 Goodwill 4,360,610

4,088,403

626,575 Total assets 22,483,681

23,220,556

3,558,706 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 714,323

699,394

107,186 Deferred revenue 503,461

511,617

78,409 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 985,873

854,835

131,009 Amount due to related parties 29,606

19,462

2,983 Lease liabilities due within one year 135,169

132,793

20,351 Income tax payable 153,976

236,490

36,244 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 84,346

62,149

9,525 Total current liabilities 2,606,754

2,516,740

385,707 Deferred tax liabilities 222,576

171,803

26,330 Convertible senior notes 4,954,352

4,658,966

714,018 Share-based compensation liability 902,047

875,616

134,194 Lease liabilities 56,498

136,436

20,910 Other non-current liabilities 22,672

25,666

3,933 Total liabilities 8,764,899

8,385,227

1,285,092 Shareholder's equity (i) 13,718,782

14,835,329

2,273,614 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 22,483,681

23,220,556

3,558,706

(i): As of December 31, 2020, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 411,981,508.





Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

Year



ended December 31

ended December 31



2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income 1,052,320

651,130

99,790

2,960,768

2,100,392

321,900

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by o

perating activities:























Depreciation of property and equipment 51,385

55,375

8,487

198,237

208,990

32,029

Amortization of intangible assets 40,239

37,741

5,784

157,954

157,258

24,101

Share-based compensation 167,458

157,584

24,151

1,408,232

678,686

104,013

Share of loss on equity method investments 31,406

26,319

4,034

23,350

42,522

6,517

Gain or loss on long-term investments -

(7,500)

(1,149)

15,711

(1,500)

(230)

Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation -

-

-

-

(6,676)

(1,023)

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment -

3

-

(398)

(282)

(43)

Provision of losses on receivable and other assets -

19,663

3,013

12,209

46,075

7,061

Cash received on investment income distribution -

-

-

-

1,153

177

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable 110,340

34,533

5,292

442,176

52,247

8,007

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,554

104,636

16,036

26,372

(59,117)

(9,060)

Amount due from a related party (2,776)

-

-

(4,382)

4,382

672

Rental deposits (474)

(4,372)

(670)

(836)

(4,265)

(654)

Deferred tax assets (2,582)

1,535

235

20,722

4,569

700

Other non-current assets (3,411)

(166,665)

(25,543)

(24,022)

(138,484)

(21,224)

Accounts payable 98,021

66,948

10,260

52,246

(11,716)

(1,796)

Income tax payable 39,938

(95,341)

(14,612)

16,886

82,514

12,646

Deferred revenue 6,852

24,740

3,792

61,641

8,910

1,366

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 75,791

41,048

6,291

212,349

(120,363)

(18,446)

Amount due to related parties 235

(12,406)

(1,901)

(53,032)

(10,144)

(1,555)

Deferred tax liability (10,060)

(9,435)

(1,446)

(45,382)

(39,315)

(6,025)

Other non-current liabilities (29,153)

113,553

17,403

(31,915)

85,053

13,035

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,675,083

1,039,089

159,247

5,448,886

3,080,889

472,168

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment (32,109)

(16,095)

(2,467)

(186,522)

(124,143)

(19,026)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 4

2

-

808

476

73

Payment for long-term investments (21,500)

(9,000)

(1,379)

(64,500)

(13,500)

(2,069)

Prepayment of long-term investments -

-

-

(15,000)

-

-

Cash dividend received -

-

-

-

233

36

Cash outflow due to subsidiary deconsolidation -

-

-

-

(1,026)

(157)

Purchase of short-term deposits (7,650,000)

(3,654,500)

(560,077)

(22,151,135)

(14,949,665)

(2,291,136)

Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 6,036,000

3,954,500

606,054

18,686,430

19,577,159

3,000,331

Payment for short-term investments (80,000)

-

-

(360,000)

(10,000)

(1,533)

Cash received from sales of short-term investment 120,000

-

-

360,000

10,000

1,533

Cash received from sales of long term investment -

12,000

1,839

-

12,000

1,839

Purchase of long-term deposits (300,000)

(900,000)

(137,931)

(300,000)

(5,250,000)

(804,598)

Net cash used in investing activities (1,927,605)

(613,093)

(93,961)

(4,029,919)

(748,466)

(114,707)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Deferred payment for business acquisition -

-

-

(379,507)

(18,355)

(2,813)

Proceeds from exercise of share options 1

171

26

187

226

35

Deferred payment of purchase of property and equipment (127)

-

-

(17,114)

-

-

Repurchase of ordinary shares -

(197,799)

(30,314)

-

(330,206)

(50,606)

Repurchase of subsidiary's share options -

(932)

(143)

-

(25,832)

(3,959)

Dividends payment -

-

-

(877,346)

(1,123,983)

(172,258)

Net cash used in financing activities (126)

(198,560)

(30,431)

(1,273,780)

(1,498,150)

(229,601)

Effect of exchange rate changes (5,532)

(37,770)

(5,788)

(478)

(80,944)

(12,407)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (258,180)

189,666

29,067

144,709

753,329

115,453

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2,870,923

3,176,406

486,806

2,468,034

2,612,743

400,420

Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash at the end of

period 2,612,743

3,366,072

515,873

2,612,743

3,366,072

515,873







Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)











1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.

















Three months

Three months

Three months

ended December 31, 2019 ended December 31, 2020

ended December 31, 2020



GAAP RMB Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-

based

compensation RMB Tax

impacts (ii)

RMB Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP RMB Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-

based

compensation RMB Tax

impacts (ii) RMB Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP US$ Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions US$ Share-

based

compensation US$ Tax

impacts (ii) US$ Non-GAAP US$

Cost of revenues (2,351,309) 18,818 7,601 - (2,324,890)

(2,042,781) 17,694 4,242 - (2,020,845)

(313,070) 2,712 650 - (309,708)

Research and

development (292,188) 2,390 45,455 - (244,343)

(327,295) 2,247 38,515 - (286,533)

(50,160) 344 5,903 - (43,913)

Sales and marketing (725,029) 17,598 53,466 - (653,965)

(697,722) 16,547 27,122 - (654,053)

(106,931) 2,536 4,157 - (100,238)

General and

administrative (212,603) - 60,936 - (151,667)

(222,191) - 87,705 - (134,486)

(34,052) - 13,441 - (20,611)

Cost and operating

expenses (3,581,129) 38,806 167,458 - (3,374,865)

(3,289,989) 36,488 157,584 - (3,095,917)

(504,213) 5,592 24,151 - (474,470)

Income from

operations 1,249,415 38,806 167,458 - 1,455,679

593,597 36,488 157,584 - 787,669

90,973 5,592 24,151 - 120,716

Net income

attributable to

Momo Inc. 1,055,899 38,806 167,458 (9,701) 1,252,462

651,450 36,488 157,584 (9,122) 836,400

99,839 5,592 24,151 (1,398) 128,184















































































































Momo Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.

















Year

Year

Year

ended December 31, 2019 ended December 31, 2020

ended December 31, 2020



GAAP RMB Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-

based

compensation RMB Tax

impacts (ii)

RMB Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP RMB Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-

based

compensation RMB Tax

impacts (ii) RMB Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP US$ Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions US$ Share-

based

compensation US$ Tax

impacts (ii) US$ Non-GAAP US$

Cost of revenues (8,492,096) 73,817 23,972 - (8,394,307)

(7,976,781) 73,740 18,449 - (7,884,592)

(1,222,495) 11,301 2,827 - (1,208,367)

Research and

development (1,095,031) 9,375 175,053 - (910,603)

(1,167,677) 9,365 175,870 - (982,442)

(178,954) 1,435 26,953 - (150,566)

Sales and marketing (2,690,824) 69,031 196,311 - (2,425,482)

(2,813,922) 68,960 158,902 - (2,586,060)

(431,252) 10,569 24,353 - (396,330)

General and

administrative (1,527,282) - 1,012,896 - (514,386)

(763,150) - 325,465 - (437,685)

(116,958) - 49,880 - (67,078)

Cost and operating

expenses (13,805,233) 152,223 1,408,232 - (12,244,778)

(12,721,530) 152,065 678,686 - (11,890,779)

(1,949,659) 23,305 104,013 - (1,822,341)

Income from

operations 3,554,699 152,223 1,408,232 - 5,115,154

2,531,435 152,065 678,686 - 3,362,186

387,961 23,305 104,013 - 515,279

Net income

attributable to

Momo Inc. 2,970,890 152,223 1,408,232 (38,056) 4,493,289

2,103,484 152,065 678,686 (38,016) 2,896,219

322,374 23,305 104,013 (5,826) 443,866











































(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.



























Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,923,544

404,331

-

2,327,875

356,762 Value-added service 1,065,062

336,207

-

1,401,269

214,754 Mobile marketing 52,663

-

-

52,663

8,071 Mobile games 7,334

-

-

7,334

1,124 Other services 2,743

-

3,317

6,060

929 Total net revenues 3,051,346

740,538

3,317

3,795,201

581,640 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,676,071)

(365,350)

(1,360)

(2,042,781)

(313,070) Research and development (243,555)

(83,740)

-

(327,295)

(50,160) Sales and marketing (361,115)

(336,558)

(49)

(697,722)

(106,931) General and administrative (202,831)

(11,891)

(7,469)

(222,191)

(34,052) Total cost and expenses (2,483,572)

(797,539)

(8,878)

(3,289,989)

(504,213) Other operating income 83,110

3,945

1,330

88,385

13,546 Income (loss) from operations 650,884

(53,056)

(4,231)

593,597

90,973 Interest income 100,347

486

47

100,880

15,461 Interest expense (19,047)

-

-

(19,047)

(2,919) Other gain or loss, net 7,500

-

-

7,500

1,149 Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 739,684

(52,570)

(4,184)

682,930

104,664 Income tax (expenses) benefits (7,565)

2,084

-

(5,481)

(840) Income (loss) before share of income

on equity method investments 732,119

(50,486)

(4,184)

677,449

103,824 Share of loss on equity method

investments (26,319)

-

-

(26,319)

(4,034) Net income (loss) 705,800

(50,486)

(4,184)

651,130

99,790



(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Three months

ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 2,844

1,398

-

4,242

650 Research and development 31,946

6,569

-

38,515

5,903 Sales and marketing 21,452

5,670

-

27,122

4,157 General and administrative 84,706

644

2,355

87,705

13,441 Total cost and expenses 140,948

14,281

2,355

157,584

24,151

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 650,884

(53,056)

(4,231)

593,597

90,973 Share-based compensation 140,948

14,281

2,355

157,584

24,151 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

36,488

-

36,488

5,592 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 791,832

(2,287)

(1,876)

787,669

120,716



















Net income (loss) 705,800

(50,486)

(4,184)

651,130

99,790 Share-based compensation 140,948

14,281

2,355

157,584

24,151 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

36,488

-

36,488

5,592 Tax impacts -

(9,122)

-

(9,122)

(1,398) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 846,748

(8,839)

(1,829)

836,080

128,135

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1] Net revenues:

















Live video service 3,383,477

-

-

3,383,477

486,006 Value-added service 819,325

369,789

-

1,189,114

170,806 Mobile marketing 92,991

-

-

92,991

13,357 Mobile games 14,418

-

-

14,418

2,071 Other services 7,111

-

787

7,898

1,134 Total net revenues 4,317,322

369,789

787

4,687,898

673,374 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (2,222,912)

(127,748)

(649)

(2,351,309)

(337,744) Research and development (205,793)

(86,395)

-

(292,188)

(41,970) Sales and marketing (379,940)

(345,089)

-

(725,029)

(104,144) General and administrative (192,789)

(13,275)

(6,539)

(212,603)

(30,539) Total cost and expenses (3,001,434)

(572,507)

(7,188)

(3,581,129)

(514,397) Other operating income 142,613

-

33

142,646

20,490 Income (loss) from operations 1,458,501

(202,718)

(6,368)

1,249,415

179,467 Interest income 105,947

2,197

61

108,205

15,543 Interest expense (20,190)

-

-

(20,190)

(2,900) Income (loss) before income tax and

share of income on equity method

investments 1,544,258

(200,521)

(6,307)

1,337,430

192,110 Income tax (expenses) benefits (265,981)

12,277

-

(253,704)

(36,442) Income (loss) before share of income

on equity method investments 1,278,277

(188,244)

(6,307)

1,083,726

155,668 Share of loss on equity method

investments (31,406)

-

-

(31,406)

(4,511) Net income (loss) 1,246,871

(188,244)

(6,307)

1,052,320

151,157

(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Three months

ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 6,000

1,601

-

7,601

1,092 Research and development 26,980

18,475

-

45,455

6,529 Sales and marketing 45,971

7,495

-

53,466

7,680 General and administrative 56,467

1,384

3,085

60,936

8,753 Total cost and expenses 135,418

28,955

3,085

167,458

24,054

[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.9618 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 1,458,501

(202,718)

(6,368)

1,249,415

179,467 Share-based compensation 135,418

28,955

3,085

167,458

24,054 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

38,806

-

38,806

5,574 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 1,593,919

(134,957)

(3,283)

1,455,679

209,095



















Net income (loss) 1,246,871

(188,244)

(6,307)

1,052,320

151,157 Share-based compensation 135,418

28,955

3,085

167,458

24,054 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

38,806

-

38,806

5,574 Tax impacts -

(9,701)

-

(9,701)

(1,394) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,382,289

(130,184)

(3,222)

1,248,883

179,391

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 8,638,810

998,769

-

9,637,579

1,477,024 Value-added service 3,742,637

1,369,545

-

5,112,182

783,476 Mobile marketing 198,197

-

-

198,197

30,375 Mobile games 39,564

-

-

39,564

6,063 Other services 11,911

-

24,755

36,666

5,620 Total net revenues 12,631,119

2,368,314

24,755

15,024,188

2,302,558 Cost and expenses (v):

















Cost of revenues (6,865,836)

(1,088,816)

(22,129)

(7,976,781)

(1,222,495) Research and development (844,826)

(322,851)





(1,167,677)

(178,954) Sales and marketing (1,454,123)

(1,359,709)

(90)

(2,813,922)

(431,252) General and administrative (664,458)

(73,019)

(25,673)

(763,150)

(116,958) Total cost and expenses (9,829,243)

(2,844,395)

(47,892)

(12,721,530)

(1,949,659) Other operating income 223,312

3,945

1,520

228,777

35,062 Income (loss) from operations 3,025,188

(472,136)

(21,617)

2,531,435

387,961 Interest income 440,878

3,353

240

444,471

68,118 Interest expense (78,872)

-

-

(78,872)

(12,088) Other gain or loss, net 1,500

-

-

1,500

230 Income (loss) before income tax

and share of income on equity

method investments 3,388,694

(468,783)

(21,377)

2,898,534

444,221 Income tax (expenses) benefits (770,333)

14,713

-

(755,620)

(115,804) Income (loss) before share of

income on equity method

investments 2,618,361

(454,070)

(21,377)

2,142,914

328,417 Share of loss on equity method

investments (42,522)

-

-

(42,522)

(6,517) Net income (loss) 2,575,839

(454,070)

(21,377)

2,100,392

321,900

(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Year

ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 15,189

3,260

-

18,449

2,827 Research and development 127,714

48,156

-

175,870

26,953 Sales and marketing 142,908

15,994

-

158,902

24,353 General and administrative 292,356

22,882

10,227

325,465

49,880 Total cost and expenses 578,167

90,292

10,227

678,686

104,013

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year

ended December 31, 2020

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 3,025,188

(472,136)

(21,617)

2,531,435

387,961 Share-based compensation 578,167

90,292

10,227

678,686

104,013 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

152,065

-

152,065

23,305 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 3,603,355

(229,779)

(11,390)

3,362,186

515,279



















Net income (loss) 2,575,839

(454,070)

(21,377)

2,100,392

321,900 Share-based compensation 578,167

90,292

10,227

678,686

104,013 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

152,065

-

152,065

23,305 Tax impacts -

(38,016)

-

(38,016)

(5,826) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 3,154,006

(249,729)

(11,150)

2,893,127

443,392

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 12,448,131

-

-

12,448,131

1,788,062 Value-added service 2,846,057

1,259,906

-

4,105,963

589,785 Mobile marketing 331,822

-

-

331,822

47,663 Mobile games 92,451

-

-

92,451

13,280 Other services 22,354

-

14,368

36,722

5,275 Total net revenues 15,740,815

1,259,906

14,368

17,015,089

2,444,065 Cost and expenses (vi):

















Cost of revenues (8,065,300)

(415,688)

(11,108)

(8,492,096)

(1,219,813) Research and development (797,471)

(297,560)

-

(1,095,031)

(157,291) Sales and marketing (1,521,511)

(1,162,912)

(6,401)

(2,690,824)

(386,513) General and administrative (641,269)

(851,099)

(34,914)

(1,527,282)

(219,380) Total cost and expenses (11,025,551)

(2,727,259)

(52,423)

(13,805,233)

(1,982,997) Other operating income 323,444

-

21,399

344,843

49,534 Income (loss) from operations 5,038,708

(1,467,353)

(16,656)

3,554,699

510,602 Interest income 396,672

10,706

164

407,542

58,540 Interest expense (78,611)

-

-

(78,611)

(11,292) Other gain or loss, net (15,711)

-

-

(15,711)

(2,257) Income (loss) before income tax

and share of income on equity

method investments 5,341,058

(1,456,647)

(16,492)

3,867,919

555,593 Income tax (expenses) benefits (917,265)

33,464

-

(883,801)

(126,950) Income (loss) before share of

income on equity method

investments 4,423,793

(1,423,183)

(16,492)

2,984,118

428,643 Share of income on equity method

investments (23,350)

-

-

(23,350)

(3,354) Net income (loss) 4,400,443

(1,423,183)

(16,492)

2,960,768

425,289

(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



Year

ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 20,393

3,579

-

23,972

3,443 Research and development 103,655

71,398

-

175,053

25,145 Sales and marketing 175,657

20,654

-

196,311

28,198 General and administrative 207,053

795,033

10,810

1,012,896

145,493 Total cost and expenses 506,758

890,664

10,810

1,408,232

202,279

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year

ended December 31, 2019

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 5,038,708

(1,467,353)

(16,656)

3,554,699

510,602 Share-based compensation 506,758

890,664

10,810

1,408,232

202,279 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

152,223

-

152,223

21,866 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations 5,545,466

(424,466)

(5,846)

5,115,154

734,747



















Net income (loss) 4,400,443

(1,423,183)

(16,492)

2,960,768

425,289 Share-based compensation 506,758

890,664

10,810

1,408,232

202,279 Amortization of intangible assets from business

acquisitions -

152,223

-

152,223

21,866 Tax impacts -

(38,056)

-

(38,056)

(5,466) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 4,907,201

(418,352)

(5,682)

4,483,167

643,968

