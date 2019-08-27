Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

BEIJING, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter of 2019 Highlights

Net revenues increased by 32% year over year to RMB4,152.6 million ( US$604.9 million *) in the second quarter of 2019.

( *) in the second quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to Momo Inc. decreased to RMB731.8 million ( US$106.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB750.2 million in the same period of 2018. We recognized a total share-based compensation expense of RMB482.5 million ( US$70.3 million ) in the second quarter of 2019 including a share-based compensation expense of RMB323.7 million ( US$47.1 million ) regarding certain share options granted to the founders of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), while the total share-based compensation expense recognized in the same period of 2018 was only RMB134.2 million . In August 2018 , Tantan Limited granted 3,578,205 share options to its founders. The share options included a performance condition in which the founders have the right to receive fully vested options immediately upon achieving certain performance condition. During the second quarter of 2019, the performance condition was met and accordingly, we recognized a share-based compensation expense of RMB323.7 million ( US$47.1 million ) related to those options.

( ) in the second quarter of 2019 from in the same period of 2018. We recognized a total share-based compensation expense of ( ) in the second quarter of 2019 including a share-based compensation expense of ( ) regarding certain share options granted to the founders of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), while the total share-based compensation expense recognized in the same period of 2018 was only . In , Tantan Limited granted 3,578,205 share options to its founders. The share options included a performance condition in which the founders have the right to receive fully vested options immediately upon achieving certain performance condition. During the second quarter of 2019, the performance condition was met and accordingly, we recognized a share-based compensation expense of ( ) related to those options. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) increased to RMB1,242.5 million ( US$181.0 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB893.2 million in the same period of 2018.

( ) in the second quarter of 2019, from in the same period of 2018. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB3.33 (US$0.49) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3.55 in the same period of 2018.

in the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.60 (US$0.82) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB4.22 in the same period of 2018.

in the second quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period of 2018. Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 113.5 million in June 2019 , compared to 108.0 million in June 2018 .

, compared to 108.0 million in . Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap, including 3.2 million paying users of Tantan, were 11.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 11.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, which included 3.1 million paying users of Tantan in June 2018 .

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.865 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 28, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Recent Development

Tantan's download and payment services were fully restored by July 15, 2019. As of August 25, 2019, the number of paying users of Tantan was 4.1 million.

First Half of 2019 Highlights

Net revenues increased 33% year over year to RMB7,875.5 million ( US$1,147 .2 million) for the first half of 2019.

( .2 million) for the first half of 2019. Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB1,021.1 million ( US$148.7 million ) for the first half of 2019, compared with RMB1,575.4 million during the same period of 2018.

( ) for the first half of 2019, compared with during the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,152.8 million ( US$313.6 million ) for the first half of 2019, compared with RMB1,797.0 million during the same period of 2018.

( ) for the first half of 2019, compared with during the same period of 2018. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.71 (US$0.69) for the first half of 2019, compared with RMB7.52 during the same period of 2018.

for the first half of 2019, compared with during the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.75 ( US$1.42 ) for the first half of 2019, compared with RMB8.58 during the same period of 2018.

"The second quarter of 2019 was a good quarter. We continued to deliver strong financial results and make progress across all of our strategic priorities," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Momo. "Since the full restoration of its download and payment service in mid-July, Tantan has been recovering with robust momentum across different user and revenue metrics. It demonstrated the strong demand for online dating service in China and Tantan's unique position in this sector. We expect Tantan to become an important driver of the company's growth in the coming few years."

Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB4,152.6 million (US$604.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 32% from RMB3,152.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Live video service revenues were RMB3,099.9 million (US$451.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 18% from RMB2,620.9 million during the same period of 2018. The growth in live video revenues was contributed by the increase in quarterly paying users, as well as the increase in average revenues per paying user per quarter.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. The total value-added service revenues were RMB948.4 million (US$138.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 169% from RMB352.6 million during the same period of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social experience of Momo users, and the consolidation of Tantan's membership subscription revenues for the whole second quarter of 2019, compared to the single month of June 2018 in the second quarter of 2018.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB76.2 million (US$11.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 46% from RMB142.0 million during the same period of 2018. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was due to the decrease in advertisement properties on Momo's platform resulting from the suspension of certain user posting functions.

Mobile games revenues were RMB23.2 million (US$3.4 million) in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 33% from RMB34.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.

Net revenues from Momo segment increased from RMB3,119.8 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB3,865.4 million (US$563.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019, primarily driven by the significant increase in net revenues from live video service and value-added service. Net revenues from Tantan segment increased from RMB31.0 million in the second quarter of 2018 to RMB284.8 million (US$41.5million) in the second quarter of 2019, which mainly included value-added service revenues. Tantan segment has been consolidated since June 2018.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB3,386.8 million (US$493.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 44% from RMB2,356.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in personnel related costs including share-based compensation expenses, especially the share-based compensation expenses of RMB323.7 million (US$47.1 million) charged related to the options granted to Tantan's founders and the Company's rapidly expanding talent pool; (b) an increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service and virtual gift recipients; (c) an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to attract users and promote our live video services; (d) an increase in infrastructure-related spending, such as bandwidth costs and server depreciation costs, driven by more functions introduced on Momo's platform. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in production cost in connection with television program.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,866.7 million (US$417.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 30% from RMB2,210.9 million during the same period of 2018.

Other operating income

Other operating income was RMB161.9 million (US$23.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, a significant increase from RMB100.1 million during the second quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to more government incentives received in the second quarter of 2019.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB927.7 million (US$135.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB895.8 million during the same period of 2018. Income from operations of Momo segment was RMB1,354.4 million (US$197.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB1,159.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB431.4 million (US$62.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to loss from operations of RMB97.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Tantan segment has been consolidated since June 2018.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB1,447.9 million (US$210.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB1,041.7 million during the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations of Momo segment was RMB1,488.5 million (US$216.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB1,258.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB47.9 million (US$7.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB51.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. Tantan segment has been consolidated since June 2018.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB283.9 million (US$41.4 million) in the second quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB198.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly because we generated higher profit in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income

Net income was RMB731.1 million (US$106.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB748.1 million during the same period of 2018. Net income from Momo segment was RMB1,149.5 million (US$167.4 million) in the second quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB1,008.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss from Tantan segment was RMB423.2 million (US$61.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to net loss of RMB94.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, which was mainly due to the share-based compensation expenses of RMB323.7 million (US$47.1 million) charged related to the options granted to Tantan's founders. Tantan segment has been consolidated since June 2018.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB1,241.8 million (US$180.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB891.0 million during the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income from Momo segment was RMB1,283.6 million (US$187.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, increasing from RMB1,108.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss of Tantan segment was RMB49.1 million (US$7.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB51.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Tantan segment has been consolidated since June 2018.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB731.8 million (US$106.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB750.2 million during the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB1,242.5 million (US$181.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB893.2 million during the same period of 2018.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.33 (US$0.49) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB3.55 in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.60 (US$0.82) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB4.22 in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash and cash flow

As of June 30, 2019, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investment totaled RMB12,489.8 million (US$1,819.4 million), compared to RMB11,292.6 million as of December 31, 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2019 was RMB1,422.0 million (US$207.1 million), compared to RMB992.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

First Half of 2019 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first half of 2019 were RMB7,875.5 million (US$1,147.2 million), an increase of 33% from RMB5,916.9 million in the same period of 2018, primarily driven by the significant increase in net revenues from live video service and value-added service.

Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB1,021.1 million (US$148.7 million) for the first half of 2019, compared to RMB1,575.4 million during the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,152.8 million (US$313.6 million) for the first half of 2019, compared to RMB1,797.0 million during the same period of 2018.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.71 (US$0.69) during the first half of 2019, compared to RMB7.52 in the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.75 (US$1.42) during the first half of 2019, compared to RMB8.58 in the same period of 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,597.9 million (US$378.4 million) during the first half of 2019, compared to RMB1,817.9 million in the same period of 2018.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB4.25 billion to RMB4.35 billion, representing an increase of 17% to 19% year over year. These estimates reflect the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

About Momo

Momo is a leading mobile social networking platform in China. Momo connects people in a personal and lively way through a revolutionary mobile-based social networking platform. With powerful and precise location-based features, Momo enables users to connect with each other and expand relationships from online to offline. Momo's platform includes the Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Leveraging its social interest graph engine and analysis of user behavior data, Momo is able to provide users a customized experience based on their social preferences and needs. Momo users can maintain and strengthen their relationships through private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on Momo's platform. Momo users are also able to enjoy live video on our platform. In addition, in May 2018, Momo completed its acquisition of Tantan, a leading social and dating app for the younger generation. Tantan, whose primary users consist of young Chinese singles, is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections, as well as meet interesting people.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

First half year ended June 30

ended June 30

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues:























Live video service 2,620,924

3,099,887

451,549

4,981,038

5,789,300

843,307

Value-added service 352,583

948,394

138,149

587,587

1,852,243

269,810

Mobile marketing 141,984

76,208

11,101

260,842

156,937

22,860

Mobile games 34,782

23,240

3,385

77,010

62,248

9,067

Other services 2,258

4,901

715

10,430

14,821

2,159

Total net revenues 3,152,531

4,152,630

604,899

5,916,907

7,875,549

1,147,203

Cost and expenses:























Cost of revenues (1,720,340)

(2,063,863)

(300,636)

(3,051,980)

(3,937,437)

(573,552)

Research and development (160,097)

(251,658)

(36,658)

(271,483)

(501,089)

(72,992)

Sales and marketing (348,722)

(570,609)

(83,119)

(630,430)

(1,194,457)

(173,992)

General and administrative (127,665)

(500,660)

(72,929)

(237,134)

(1,103,256)

(160,707)

Total cost and expenses (2,356,824)

(3,386,790)

(493,342)

(4,191,027)

(6,736,239)

(981,243)

Other operating income 100,075

161,901

23,584

106,979

172,855

25,179

Income from operations 895,782

927,741

135,141

1,832,859

1,312,165

191,139

Interest income 52,547

100,175

14,592

100,452

193,953

28,252

Interest expense (12,436)

(19,315)

(2,814)

(12,436)

(38,304)

(5,580)

Impairment loss on long-term

investments -

-

-

-

(4,500)

(655)

Income before income tax

and share of income on

equity method

investments 935,893

1,008,601

146,919

1,920,875

1,463,314

213,156

Income tax expenses (198,605)

(283,868)

(41,350)

(369,534)

(447,519)

(65,188)

Income before share of

income on equity method

investments 737,288

724,733

105,569

1,551,341

1,015,795

147,968

Share of income on equity

method investments 10,789

6,375

929

18,915

1,871

273

Net income 748,077

731,108

106,498

1,570,256

1,017,666

148,241

Less: net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (2,167)

(669)

(97)

(5,143)

(3,428)

(499)

Net income attributable to

Momo Inc. 750,244

731,777

106,595

1,575,399

1,021,094

148,740

Net income per share

attributable to ordinary

shareholders























Basic 1.85

1.76

0.26

3.92

2.46

0.36

Diluted 1.77

1.67

0.24

3.76

2.36

0.34

Weighted average shares

used in calculating net

income per ordinary share























Basic 405,737,852

414,769,943

414,769,943

402,388,870

414,370,874

414,370,874

Diluted 423,089,714

450,480,301

450,480,301

419,086,110

449,410,610

449,410,610



Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

First half year ended June 30

ended June 30

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 748,077

731,108

106,498

1,570,256

1,017,666

148,241 Other comprehensive income

(loss), net of tax





















Foreign currency translation

adjustment 156,015

40,899

5,958

67,722

(32,082)

(4,673) Comprehensive income 904,092

772,007

112,456

1,637,978

985,584

143,568 Less: comprehensive (loss)

income attributed to the non-

controlling interest (1,061)

2,271

331

(4,037)

(2,963)

(432) Comprehensive income

attributable to Momo Inc. 905,153

769,736

112,125

1,642,015

988,547

144,000

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31

June 30

June 30

2018

2019

2019 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 2,468,034

1,735,743

252,839 Term deposits 8,824,610

10,664,100

1,553,401 Short-term investment -

90,000

13,110 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB

nil and RMB9,309 as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019,

respectively 719,606

275,171

40,083 Amounts due from a related party -

271

39 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 620,979

627,007

91,333 Total current assets 12,633,229

13,392,292

1,950,805 Property and equipment, net 387,532

368,503

53,679 Intangible assets 1,036,986

956,954

139,396 Rental deposits 24,192

26,586

3,873 Long-term investments 447,465

476,836

69,459 Deferred tax assets 57,786

31,679

4,615 Other non-current assets 71,519

18,768

2,734 Right-of-use assets, net[1] -

194,126

28,278 Goodwill 4,306,829

4,300,285

626,407 Total assets 18,965,538

19,766,029

2,879,246 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 718,362

778,682

113,427 Deferred revenue 441,892

411,970

60,011 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 846,710

672,261

97,925 Amount due to related parties 82,948

39,921

5,815 Income tax payable 137,090

130,103

18,952 Lease liabilities due within one year[1] -

103,648

15,098 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 469,274

83,916

12,224 Total current liabilities 2,696,276

2,220,501

323,452 Deferred tax liabilities 259,247

239,238

34,849 Convertible senior notes 4,877,116

4,877,214

710,446 Share-based compensation liability 86,767

887,511

129,281 Lease liabilities1 -

85,582

12,466 Other non-current liabilities 23,273

29,795

4,340 Total liabilities 7,942,679

8,339,841

1,214,834 Shareholder's equity (i) 11,022,859

11,426,188

1,664,412 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 18,965,538

19,766,029

2,879,246











(i): As of June 30, 2019, the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding was 415,264,580.











[1] On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU 2016-02, the new lease standard, using the modified retrospective basis and did not restate comparative periods.

Momo Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months

First half year

ended June 30

ended June 30

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

2019

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income 748,077

731,108

106,498

1,570,256

1,017,666

148,241 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:





















Depreciation of property and equipment 35,110

48,236

7,026

66,582

96,636

14,077 Amortization of intangible assets 13,145

39,020

5,684

14,578

77,615

11,306 Share-based compensation 134,177

482,537

70,290

212,841

1,075,611

156,680 Share of income on equity method investments (10,789)

(6,375)

(929)

(18,915)

(1,871)

(273) Impairment loss on long-term investments -

-

-

-

4,500

655 Loss (income) on disposal of property and equipment -

(338)

(49)

2

(334)

(49) Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts (585)

9,309

1,356

(585)

9,309

1,356 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable 11,112

25,712

3,745

64,344

435,126

63,383 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,204

19,385

2,824

89,691

1,196

174 Amount due from related parties 27,452

(271)

(39)

20,028

(271)

(39) Rental deposits 486

(1,078)

(157)

822

(2,395)

(349) Deferred tax assets 20,606

570

83

28,571

26,107

3,803 Other non-current assets (26,670)

(18,796)

(2,738)

(38,194)

12,643

1,842 Accounts payable 37,339

55,573

8,095

93,698

88,088

12,831 Income tax payable (38,795)

64,570

9,406

(103,161)

(6,988)

(1,018) Deferred revenue (25,729)

(48,764)

(7,103)

(59,320)

(29,922)

(4,359) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 38,250

43,872

6,391

(130,853)

(141,623)

(20,630) Amount due to related parties 451

(16,752)

(2,440)

419

(42,717)

(6,222) Deferred tax liability (3,286)

(9,755)

(1,421)

(3,644)

(25,297)

(3,685) Other non-current liabilities (1,160)

4,201

612

10,691

4,794

698 Net cash provided by operating activities 992,395

1,421,964

207,134

1,817,851

2,597,873

378,422 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchase of property and equipment (25,938)

(41,682)

(6,072)

(90,201)

(94,480)

(13,763) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1

505

75

10

510

75 Payment for long-term investments (50,125)

(12,000)

(1,748)

(54,125)

(24,000)

(3,496) Prepayment of long-term investments -

(15,000)

(2,185)

(47,000)

(15,000)

(2,185) Payment for business acquisition, net of cash acquired (1,818,146)

(73,681)

(10,733)

(3,278,209)

(378,748)

(55,171) Purchase of term deposits (3,932,638)

(6,230,000)

(907,502)

(7,569,230)

(9,715,005)

(1,415,150) Cash received on maturity of term deposits 4,839,433

4,860,025

707,942

7,222,393

7,865,030

1,145,671 Payment for short-term investments -

(40,000)

(5,827)

-

(250,000)

(36,417) Cash received from sales of short-term investment -

60,000

8,740

10,500

160,000

23,307 Net cash used in investing activities (987,413)

(1,491,833)

(217,310)

(3,805,862)

(2,451,693)

(357,129) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from exercise of options 55

32

5

2,492

115

17 Deferred payment of purchase of property and equipment (1,078)

-

-

(8,405)

(94)

(14) Dividends payment -

(877,346)

(127,800)

-

(877,346)

(127,800) Proceeds from bank loan 1,913,190

-

-

1,913,190

-

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,912,167

(877,314)

(127,795)

1,907,277

(877,325)

(127,797) Effect of exchange rate changes 23,222

4,584

665

8,286

(1,146)

(167) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash 1,940,371

(942,599)

(137,306)

(72,448)

(732,291)

(106,671) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of

period 2,449,375

2,678,342

390,145

4,462,194

2,468,034

359,510 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 4,389,746

1,735,743

252,839

4,389,746

1,735,743

252,839

Momo Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)









1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.















Three months

Three months

Three months

ended June 30, 2018 ended June 30, 2019

ended June 30, 2019



GAAP RMB Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-

based

compensation RMB Tax

impacts (ii)

RMB Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP RMB Amortization

of intangible

assets from

business

acquisitions

RMB Share-

based

compensation RMB Tax

impacts (ii) RMB Non-GAAP RMB

GAAP US$ Amortization of

intangible assets

from

business

acquisitions US$ Share-

based

compensation US$ Tax

impacts (ii) US$ Non-GAAP US$

Cost of revenues (1,720,340) 5,682 7,246 - (1,707,412)

(2,063,863) 18,227 5,447 - (2,040,189)

(300,636) 2,656 793 - (297,187)

Research and development (160,097) 721 43,313 - (116,063)

(251,658) 2,315 44,523 - (204,820)

(36,658) 337 6,486 - (29,835)

Sales and marketing (348,722) 5,312 34,552 - (308,858)

(570,609) 17,045 51,293 - (502,271)

(83,119) 2,483 7,472 - (73,164)

General and

administrative (127,665) - 49,066 - (78,599)

(500,660) - 381,274 - (119,386)

(72,929) - 55,539 - (17,390)

Cost and operating expenses (2,356,824) 11,715 134,177 - (2,210,932)

(3,386,790) 37,587 482,537 - (2,866,666)

(493,342) 5,476 70,290 - (417,576)

Income from operations 895,782 11,715 134,177 - 1,041,674

927,741 37,587 482,537 - 1,447,865

135,141 5,476 70,290 - 210,907

Net income attributable to

Momo Inc. 750,244 11,715 134,177 (2,927) 893,209

731,777 37,587 482,537 (9,397) 1,242,504

106,595 5,476 70,290 (1,369) 180,992





































