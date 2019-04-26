Momo Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018

BEIJING, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (Nasdaq: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company") today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2019. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.immomo.com or on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department via email at ir@immomo.com or by mail at 20th Floor, Block B, Tower 2, Wangjing SOHO, No. 1 Futongdong Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100102, People's Republic of China.

About Momo Inc.

Momo is one of China's leading mobile-based social and entertainment platforms. Momo enables users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions with each other. Momo connects people and facilitate their interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. In May 2018, Momo completed its acquisition of Tantan, a leading social and dating application for younger generation. Tantan, whose primary users consist of young Chinese singles, is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections, as well as meet interesting people.

