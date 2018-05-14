Momo to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 29, 2018

BEIJING, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (Nasdaq: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), one of China's leading mobile social networking platforms, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Momo's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
International:
|
+65-6713-5090
|
U.S. Toll Free:
|
+1-866-519-4004
|
Hong Kong Toll Free:
|
800-906601
|
Mainland China:
|
4006-208038
|
Passcode:
|
Momo
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, June 6, 2018. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:
|
International:
|
+61-2-8199-0299
|
U.S. Toll Free:
|
+1-855-452-5696
|
Passcode:
|
9188258
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Momo's website at http://ir.immomo.com.
About Momo Inc.
Momo is one of China's leading mobile-based social and entertainment platforms. We enable users to establish and expand social relationships based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live videos, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. Our platform includes Momo mobile application, Tantan mobile application, and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools and services that we provide to users, customers and platform partners. We aim to offer our users an authentic social experience by encouraging them to provide detailed personal information on Momo. Leveraging our social interest graph engine and our analysis of user behavior data, we are able to provide users a customized experience based on their social preferences and needs. Momo users can maintain and strengthen their relationships through our private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, recreational activities such as live shows and gaming, as well as the offline social activities promoted on our platform. For more information, please visit http://ir.immomo.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Momo Inc.
Momo Investor Relations
Ms. Ashley Jing
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: ir@immomo.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momo-to-report-first-quarter-2018-results-on-may-29-2018-300647496.html
SOURCE Momo Inc.
