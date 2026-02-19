MOMOTOY Enters U.S. Market at Toy Fair New York, Advances AI-Driven Art Toy Platform and 2026 Retail Roadmap

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOMOTOY, a creative platform integrating artificial intelligence, original intellectual property (IP) and youth culture, today announced its official entry into the U.S. market with its debut at Toy Fair New York, held at the Javits Center.

Fresh off its high-profile appearance at China's Spring Festival Gala, MOMOTOY brought its AI-powered storytelling to the global stage. The golden DUNDUN Hidden Figure, which previously sparked viral buzz, also made its U.S. debut.

MOMOTOY

At the show, MOMOTOY presented its growing portfolio of original IPs—including DUNDUN FAMILY, Pear-Us, The Seedverse and The Soft Forest Tales—drawing strong interest from global buyers, media and pop culture tastemakers. The debut marks a significant milestone in MOMOTOY's global expansion and reinforces its positioning as an AI-driven, next-generation art toy company.

MOMOTOY's differentiation lies in its deep integration of artificial intelligence into physical collectibles. Powered by emotion recognition, voice interaction and affective computing, MOMOTOY's smart toys can sense user emotions, respond to voice commands and engage in multi-language conversations. Features such as voice cloning and character customization transform each product into a personalized "exclusive companion," enabling long-term emotional connection and recurring engagement. MOMOTOY differentiates itself through deep integration of artificial intelligence into physical collectibles.

At Booth #6760, DUNDUN FAMILY emerged as the undisputed crowd favorite. As one of MOMOTOY's flagship IPs, these huggable characters originate from Fluffy Valley, a whimsical realm where dreams meet reality. The booth also showcased Pear-Us, The Seedverse and The Soft Forest Tales, highlighting MOMOTOY's diverse creative universe. Also generating strong buzz was the DUNDUN Gold Hidden Figure, cast in 99.9% pure gold and slated to roll out as an ongoing collector series across multiple IP lines.

MOMOTOY's original IP lineup and AI-enabled products drew sustained attention from North American and European buyers, with multiple products generating interest for bulk purchases. Collectively, these engagements translated into multi-million-dollar qualified sales leads, providing early commercial validation for MOMOTOY's U.S. market entry.

During Toy Fair New York, MOMOTOY officially launched its Global Young Artists Incubation Program, a three-tier initiative offering limited-edition reproductions, revenue-sharing co-creation projects, and scholarships with long-term support for visionary creators. The program received strong interest from emerging artists worldwide, with a notable number of submissions coming from professional art institutions, signaling MOMOTOY's evolution from IP operator into a creator platform.

MOMOTOY views the U.S. as a critical pillar of its globalization strategy. Following a Super Bowl weekend pop-up, the company will host its first U.S. brand event in March 2026 and open its inaugural North American flagship store. As a first-time exhibitor, MOMOTOY showcased alongside global industry leaders including Mattel, LEGO and Funko.

About MOMOTOY

MOMOTOY is a pioneer in global trend culture, headquartered in China with a global outlook. Founded by young designers and technologists, the company integrates full-chain IP operations with advanced AI interaction and affective computing to build a scalable platform for next-generation creative expression.

