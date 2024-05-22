Moms Across America and The New MDS: Mothers, Doctors, and Scientists Announce Concerning Results of Infant Formula Testing Commissioned by a Coalition of Consumer Advocacy Groups

Toxic Metals Found in all 20 Brands of Baby Formula Tested

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms Across America and The New MDS: Mothers, Doctors, and Scientists announced the results of testing for five toxic metals in 20 infant formula products on their live podcast yesterday. Samples included organic, non-organic, plant-based, and animal product formulas sold by twenty brands in the United States and across the globe. Two samples of each product were tested for a total of 40 samples, a statistically significant number.

Moms Across America

The findings were presented by co-hosts and consumer advocates Zen Honeycutt, founding Director of Moms Across America, pediatrician Michelle Perro, MD, and MIT senior research scientist Stephanie Seneff, PhD. Although some products were cleaner than others, none were free of toxic metals aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury. Six of the 20 formulas were positive for all five toxic metals in both samples. The New MDS identified the three cleanest products as Kirkland ProCare Non-GMO infant formula, Similac Sensitive infant formula, and PurAmino hypoallergenic powder infant formula. Brands Enfamil Sensitive Infant Formula, Similac Total Comfort Infant Formula, Up & Up Gentle Premium Powder Infant Formula, Up & Up Non-GMO Hypoallergenic Powder Infant Formula, Enfamil Plant-Based Soy Powder Infant Formula tested as the most contaminated. For a full list, tune in to the episode archived on YouTube or read the accompanying article here on GMOScience.org.

Despite the FDA's "Closer to Zero" initiative launched in 2021, no substantial regulatory limits have been set to date, leaving babies vulnerable to exposure to toxicants that are known to pose severe health risks, including developmental delays, cancer, kidney damage, and neurocognitive difficulties.

The co-hosts also reported encouraging news: Congress announced the Baby Food Safety Act of 2024 on May 9, one week after the heads of Moms Across America and GMOScience met with lawmakers and the FDA in D.C. to warn of dangers in the baby food supply and deliver the results of the baby formula testing. The bill would allow the FDA to regulate and enforce limits on levels of toxic metals found in baby food and, potentially, formula.

Honeycutt, Perro, and Seneff issued a joint statement: "The purpose of this research is to raise both public and regulatory awareness of a problem that is directly linked to the alarming rate of chronic disease and neurocognitive difficulties in children today. It is imperative that our lawmakers and regulatory agencies do their jobs and protect our infants. We implore consumers to contact their elected officials and press them to regulate and enforce limits on toxicants in baby formula and all food."

Testing was commissioned by a coalition of three consumer advocacy groups, Moms Across America, GMOScience, and The New MDS by an accredited laboratory.

About The New MDS: Mothers, Doctors, and Scientists

An arm of GMOScience's educational outreach, "The New MDS" monthly podcast explores the uptick in chronic health conditions among America's children and investigates common toxic exposures. Co-hosts are the founding Director of Moms Across America, Zen Honeycutt, pediatrician and author of What's Making our Children Sick, Dr. Michelle Perro, and MIT senior research scientist, Stephanie Seneff, PhD, author of Toxic Legacy, How the Weedkiller Glyphosate is Destroying Our Health and the Environment.

https://www.youtube.com/@thenewmds/

