Moms Believe In The Healing Powers Of Elusive Australian Manuka Honey

Manuka honey, native to only Australia and New Zealand, is an antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral natural substance gaining traction in the U.S. Niki's Natural Wipes are the world's first all natural baby wipes to harness the power of manuka honey and coconut oil, to help parents combat the perennial challenges of diaper rash.

The survey, conducted by Niki's Natural Wipes to better understand the interest in manuka honey, included more than 300 parents of children ages 0-10. Results prove that an overwhelming number of parents believe in the power of manuka honey, are interested in trying it with their own families, and wish that it was more readily available for purchase.

A full 80% of parents surveyed agree that all-natural "super-ingredients" like manuka honey have the potential to help transform the way they care for themselves and their families. Eighty-three percent of parents surveyed are interested in trying products with manuka honey due to its beneficial properties, including its healing benefits (72%), because it's good for their bodies (52%), and because it has the ability to address problems that are otherwise difficult to address (26%).

More than 80% of parents surveyed also agree that diaper rash is a major challenge facing babies and new parents and a vast majority of parents (65%) surveyed agree that the healing properties of Manuka honey could help alleviate diaper rash in babies.

"The results of this survey prove what we've known all along," says Niki's founder and mother, Dr. Durka Naga. "Parents are aware of the amazing healing powers of manuka honey and are eager to put it to use in their families."

69% of parents surveyed agree that adding manuka honey could improve everyday household and baby care products and 71% of parents surveyed wish that Manuka honey were more readily accessible for everyday use in the home. However, 35% of parents surveyed say the cost makes them not want to use Manuka honey and 37% of parents surveyed think manuka honey is hard to find.

Enter Niki's Natural Wipes. Created specifically to help parents protect and battle against endless skin irritation caused by diaper rash, Niki's is the world's first 100% natural baby wipe to include manuka honey, which has been shown to reduce skin inflammation and redness, as well as provide skin soothing and healing benefits. Made from over 98% organic ingredients, Niki's Natural Wipes are free from alcohol, phenoxyethanol, chlorine, petrochemicals, formaldehyde, parabens and phenols and feature an eco-friendly, 100% biodegradable, and ethically sourced cloth. The first of their kind baby wipes, which are certified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG™), are now available in the US, via Amazon.com.

About Niki's

Niki was born a happy and healthy baby until out of the blue, he suffered a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and was hospitalized. Overcoming this condition, Niki's parents grew increasingly concerned about how often he would experience diaper rash and whether this would lead to another serious infection and hospitalization. With backgrounds in healthcare, science and technology, they spent many long nights researching organic substances that might be able to moisturize, soothe and prevent viral, bacterial infections from affecting their son. After months of testing, they stumbled on a unique combination of organic ingredients that when applied to baby wipes lead to Niki never experiencing another diaper rash. With friends and family using the wipes and constantly asking for more, Niki's parents decided that they wanted to share their solution with the world. More information can be found at Nikis.com.

