Moms Can & Co. Hosts First Annual Online Summit for Aspiring Work-From-Home Moms

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first annual Moms Can™ Online Summit, which supports and informs moms who aspire to work remotely, will be held April 8-10, 2019.

Moms Can & Co. founder, Erica Peterson, will interview 21 inspiring women about where they find inspiration, what significant moments led them to start businesses or change careers, how they find remote work and manage their to-do lists both on the work front and homefront. Speakers include CEOs, founders, producers, bloggers and writers, influencers, mompreneurs, and more.

Moms Can Online Summit 2019

"As we empower moms to work remotely, we intentionally plan this as an online-only event," says Peterson. "Given how many demands are on every mom's schedule, it makes sense for us to meet virtually. That way the event remains accessible and comfortable, even for moms with spit-up on their pants."

Moms can register online at www.MomsCanOnlineSummit.com and need not attend live if their schedules don't allow it. All sessions can be replayed following each interview through Thursday, April 11. See the bottom of this release for the full event schedule.

Founded by Erica Peterson, who also founded Science Tots, Moms Can & Co. helps moms find work they love—work that supports family life rather than undermining it—through the daily Moms Can™ newsletter and educational programming like Moms Can™ Code.

Moms Can & Co. empowers moms who want to work from home by publishing a daily subscription-only email newsletter that connects 12K+ subscribers to remote job opportunities worldwide.

Moms Can ™ Code is an online community that gives moms the tools they need to learn how to code, build their networks, and offer one another support along the way. Through online workshops, online programs, and smaller virtual summits, Moms Can™ Code aims to guide moms on how to build a realistic work-life schedule around their families, so they'll have no trouble sustaining their careers and family life for years down the road.

Schedule: Moms Can™ Online Summit

Monday, April 8, 2019



9 AM: Val Geisler , Founder of Fix My Churn

10 AM: Krystal Scott , Founder of The Well

11 AM: Claudia Reuter, Managing Director at Techstars (Stanley+Techstars Accelerator) , Founder of The 43% Podcast

**Break**

1 PM: Catherine McCord, Founder of One Potato & Weelicious

2 PM: Amy Nelson, Founder of The Riveter

3 PM: Jessica Naziri, Founder of TechSesh

4 PM: Elisa Camahort Page , COO & Co-Founder of BlogHer, Author, & Speaker

Tuesday, April 9, 2019



10 AM: Anne Shaw, Freelance Writer & Marketer

11 AM: Delores Brown, Chief of Staff to the CEO at Broadly and Entrepreneur

Noon: Join us for a FREE live workout with Gixo!

1 PM: Tammy Rant, Shark Tank Winner & Founder of TushBaby

2 PM: Laura Gutin Peterson, Emmy-Nominated Co-Executive Producer of Black-ish

3 PM: Sara Mauskopf, Co-Founder & CEO of Winnie

4 PM: Adrianne Weir, Co-Founder of Medolac

Wednesday, April 10, 2019



9 AM: To Be Announced

10 AM: Genevieve Piturro, Founder of Pajama Program

11 AM: Terrica Skaggs , Wedding Industry Speaker & Educator

12 PM: Selina Tobaccowala, Founder of Gixo

**Break**

2 PM: Tamra Simmons, Executive Producer of Surviving R. Kelly

3 PM: Jaime McLaughlin , Beauty Expert & Educator

4 PM: Gina Bianchini, Founder of Mighty Networks

5 PM: To Be Announced

Contact:

Erica Peterson

Phone: (304) 919-0343

Email: 212140@email4pr.com

SOURCE Moms Can & Co.