Moms Celebrated Healthy Living at the Inaugural Moms Meet Virtual WOW Summit

MARLTON, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 9-11, over sixteen hundred health-minded moms from around the United States and Canada came together during the inaugural Moms Meet Virtual WOW Summit. Attendees were empowered to embrace healthy living, sustainability, positive parenting, and more. The event raised money to support charity partner Project Night Night.

Moms Meet hosts enjoying the event. Moms Meet

Each day, attendees connected with other parents, networked with brands, and heard from inspirational speakers. Attendees also had access to a Virtual Exhibit Hall filled with the newest natural, organic, non-GMO, eco, educational, homeopathic, and allergy-free products on the market where they could chat directly with sponsors.

The event kicked off with a hilarious session from Lucy and Tom Riles, authors of Mom vs. Dad: The Not-So-Serious Guide to the Stuff We're all Fighting About. Keynote speakers Dr. Josh Axe from Ancient Nutrition spoke about ancient remedies for healing, and Dr. Laura Markham discussed parenting for resilience in a pandemic.

Moms heard from brands during sessions including "Infant Gut Health: How It's Linked to Colic, Diaper Rash and More" with Evivo, "Dive into Kid-Friendly Sustainability" with Safe Catch, "Saving the Amazon, One Superfruit at a Time!" with AMARUMAYU, "A Mom's Guide to Being Good to Your Gut" with Boiron, and "CBD 101" with CBDfx.

Additional sessions were sponsored by brands such as Teeccino, TRAX from PRX, Larabar, Dr. Praeger's, Happy Family Organics, THINK, Mabel's Labels, Undercover Snacks, Hodo Foods, Hippo Sak, Brazi Bites, Kids Smart, KIWI magazine and Sambucol. Other event sponsors were ABC Virtual Preschool, Inchbug, Kabrita USA, Lundberg Family Farms, The Republic of Tea, and Sonoma Creamery.

For more information about Moms Meet and Virtual WOW Summit, please visit wowevents.momsmeet.com/wow-summit-virtual.

About Moms Meet and WOW Events

Since 2006, May Media Group, LLC has helped families raise their children and enjoy their lives in the healthiest way possible. Moms Meet is a large community of authentic and engaged health-minded Moms looking to learn about better-for-you products and services that they can share with their friends and families. WOW Events are the only live and virtual events in the country connecting better-for-you brands directly with health-minded moms. For more information visit maymediagroup.com.

