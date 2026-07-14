Mom's Choice Award® Winner Sparks Nationwide Classroom Sponsorship Initiative for KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Traveling Saleslady LLC is proud to announce that Bedbug in a Mug: When Mom's Away has received the prestigious Mom's Choice Award®, recognizing excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services.

The recognition comes as the KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program launches a nationwide classroom sponsorship initiative to expand sponsor-funded literacy experiences into Transitional Kindergarten (T-K), Pre-K, and Kindergarten classrooms across the United States.

The Mom's Choice Award®-winning Bedbug in a Mug: When Mom's Away is the centerpiece of the KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program, an innovative sponsor-funded initiative that combines storytelling, interactive learning, and take-home literacy resources to help children discover that reading can be fun. The KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program combines storytelling, educational activities, and take-home literacy resources into an engaging classroom experience designed to inspire a lifelong love of reading.

Created by author and entrepreneur Deanna Vigliotta, KinderCinch™ is an engaging, inclusive early literacy program that combines storytelling with interactive educational materials to build vocabulary, comprehension, sequencing, critical thinking, and social-emotional learning through imagination and play. During its signature discovery-style classroom experience, children build personalized literacy kits one item at a time, ensuring every student in a participating classroom receives the complete program.

"Receiving the Mom's Choice Award is incredibly enduring," said Vigliotta, founder of The Traveling Saleslady LLC and creator of KinderCinch™. "While I'm honored as an author, what excites me most is what this recognition means for teachers, families, and the organizations investing in children's futures. Every sponsored classroom creates new opportunities for children to discover the fun of reading."

Following a successful pilot in a Southern California Transitional Kindergarten classroom, KinderCinch™ is now expanding nationwide and inviting corporations, foundations, civic organizations, and community partners to help bring the program to additional T-K, Pre-K, and Kindergarten classrooms.

Classroom sponsorships provide participating schools with the complete KinderCinch™ experience at no cost to teachers, schools, or families, making engaging literacy resources accessible while giving sponsors an opportunity to make a lasting investment in early childhood education.

In Southern California, classroom implementation and charitable sponsorship opportunities are supported through a collaboration with Junior Achievement of Orange County & Inland Empire, whose volunteers help deliver the program within their service region. As KinderCinch™ expands nationally, additional regional partners will help bring the program to classrooms across the country.

"When children discover that reading is fun, they become more confident learners. When businesses invest in early literacy, they're investing in tomorrow's workforce, tomorrow's leaders, and the future of their communities."

Individuals, businesses, foundations, and community organizations wishing to expand access to early literacy are invited to support classroom sponsorships through the JA x KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program Collaboration. Tax-deductible donations made through Junior Achievement of Orange County & Inland Empire directly fund classroom sponsorships within its Southern California service area while advancing the broader KinderCinch™ mission of inspiring a lifelong love of reading.

To learn more about the KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program, visit https://thetravelingsaleslady.com/kindercinch-early-literacy-program-kelp. To help fund a classroom through the JA x KinderCinch™ Early Literacy Program Collaboration, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/jxkelpc/

About KinderCinch™

KinderCinch™ is a sponsor-supported early literacy program for Transitional Kindergarten, Pre-K, and Kindergarten classrooms across the United States. Built around the Mom's Choice Award®-winning children's book Bedbug in a Mug: When Mom's Away, the program combines literature, educational activities, classroom resources, and take-home materials that encourage reading, family engagement, and school readiness while ensuring every child participates.

About The Traveling Saleslady LLC

The Traveling Saleslady LLC is a Florida-based company founded by entrepreneur, author, and national sales leader Deanna Vigliotta. Through children's literature and educational initiatives, the company develops programs that inspire learning and strengthen community connections. The company's social media strategy and digital storytelling are supported by Brilliant Beam Media, helping share the KinderCinch™ mission with audiences nationwide.

Media Contact

Deanna Vigliotta

Founder, The Traveling Saleslady LLC

407.256.8162

[email protected]

https://thetravelingsaleslady.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/the-traveling-saleslady/

SOURCE The Traveling Saleslady, LLC