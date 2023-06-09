Moms Condemn Assault on Rule of Law Following Federal Indictment of Trump

Moms For America: "Protection from government overreach and overzealous prosecution is a fundamental freedom that all Americans are entitled to"

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms For America, a nationwide network of hundreds of thousands of moms, reacted today to the news that President Donald Trump has been indicted by the Department of Justice for alleged mishandling of classified information.

Kimberly Fletcher, the founder, president, and CEO of Moms For America, issued the following statement:

"Our core constitutional principles are under attack by the very government we have entrusted to protect and defend them. The Justice Department's transparently political prosecution of a former president – and current leading presidential candidate – is a blatant attempt to interfere with the 2024 election and deprive the American people of the ability to select our own leader.

"Protection from government overreach and overzealous prosecution is a fundamental freedom that all Americans are entitled to, but the powers-that-be in the political establishment have shown that they are willing to trample on our God-given rights and freedoms in their never-ending quest for power. The real reason they're going after Trump is to get to us – the people of the United States. Trump returned power to us while he was in office, and now the establishment is working overtime to take that power back.

"Trump is far from the only target. Even we at Moms For America have been targeted as a so-called 'hate group' by the Southern Poverty Law Center based on our support for parental rights and individual liberties. Meanwhile, caring parents are ridiculed, defamed, and in some cases even arrested simply for looking out for their children's best interests, and moms are attacked for demanding that their daughters be given a level playing field in athletics."

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.

To learn more about Moms for America, please visit momsforamerica.us. You can follow MFA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Moms For America