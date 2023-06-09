Moms Condemn Assault on Rule of Law Following Federal Indictment of Trump

News provided by

Moms For America

09 Jun, 2023, 14:26 ET

Moms For America: "Protection from government overreach and overzealous prosecution is a fundamental freedom that all Americans are entitled to"

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms For America, a nationwide network of hundreds of thousands of moms, reacted today to the news that President Donald Trump has been indicted by the Department of Justice for alleged mishandling of classified information.

Kimberly Fletcher, the founder, president, and CEO of Moms For America, issued the following statement:

"Our core constitutional principles are under attack by the very government we have entrusted to protect and defend them. The Justice Department's transparently political prosecution of a former president – and current leading presidential candidate – is a blatant attempt to interfere with the 2024 election and deprive the American people of the ability to select our own leader.

"Protection from government overreach and overzealous prosecution is a fundamental freedom that all Americans are entitled to, but the powers-that-be in the political establishment have shown that they are willing to trample on our God-given rights and freedoms in their never-ending quest for power. The real reason they're going after Trump is to get to us – the people of the United States. Trump returned power to us while he was in office, and now the establishment is working overtime to take that power back.

"Trump is far from the only target. Even we at Moms For America have been targeted as a so-called 'hate group' by the Southern Poverty Law Center based on our support for parental rights and individual liberties. Meanwhile, caring parents are ridiculed, defamed, and in some cases even arrested simply for looking out for their children's best interests, and moms are attacked for demanding that their daughters be given a level playing field in athletics."

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America. 

To learn more about Moms for America, please visit momsforamerica.us. You can follow MFA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.  

SOURCE Moms For America

Also from this source

Leading Moms Organization Calls on Senate to Protect Women's Sports

Moms Say "No More!" to Crisis at the Border

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.