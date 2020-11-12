Mom's Dry Noodle Gives New Flavor to America's Taste for Taiwanese Food

Mom's Dry Noodle, a premium sundried noodle company based in Taiwan, sold about 400,000 bags of ramen-style noodles to the United States in the first nine months of 2020. That accounts for a fifth of its global sales by volume over the same period. In October alone, shipments to the United States have hit 120,000 bags.

"Mom's Dry Noodle is a promising premium noodle brand originated from Taiwan that uses all-natural ingredients for its products to provide a healthier option for consumers and supports local agriculture. Mom's Dry Noodle's consumers range from children to elders. We want consumers to associate our brand with the taste of home. With a bowl of Taiwanese noodles, we want to remind Taiwanese living abroad of home, and providing the rest of the world with authentic and delicious Taiwanese dishes," says Kyle Kao, co-founder of Mom's Dry Noodle.

The award-winning Mom's Dry Noodle is well-known for its red chili oil flavoring made from pepper and canola oil. It's then mixed with sesame seeds roasted at low temperatures and topped with crispy garlic flakes. These ingredients give the noodles a burst of flavors from sweet, salty, to spicy - all in one.

The brand's noodles are globally recognized by The Ramen Rater blog, a bellwether for the quality of noodles worldwide, ranking Mom's Chengdu-style dan-dan noodles No. 7 on its 2020 World's Top Ten Noodles list.

The blog is operated by American connoisseur Hans Lienesch. He also gave the brand front running positions in its 2018 and 2019 rankings. "Mom's Dry Noodle has been on my Top Ten Taiwanese Instant Noodle lists for a few years now," the blog says. "Really nice folks who work really hard on their products – and it shows in their quality."

About Mom's Dry Noodle

Founded in 2013, Mom's Dry Noodle is a world-leading Taiwanese instant noodle brand. Each pack contains four servings. The brand sells to 20 countries with an accumulated total volume of 6.5 million bags of noodles. Mom's Dry Noodle also operates restaurants selling its signature noodles. The first restaurant opened in Taipei in May 2018. The company also operates three eateries in Hong Kong. With the belief that good food is one of life's greatest pleasures, Mom's Dry Noodle is committed to providing customers with premium, flavoursome products.

SOURCE Mom’s Dry Noodle