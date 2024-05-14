Moms for America Action Gives Speaker Phelan Failing Grade Ahead of Runoff Election

MFA's new "Texas Report Card" gives several GOP lawmakers poor grades ahead of critical runoff races

BRANSON, Mo., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms for America Action (MFA) – a national network of 500,000 conservative moms – has launched a grassroots campaign calling out Speaker Dade Phelan and five other Texas House Republicans in the runoff election for their abandonment of conservative principles. MFA's network of mom activists is being deployed to each of the eight voting districts and is distributing its just released "Texas Report Card" to help educate voters ahead of the May 28 election.

The Texas Report Card encompasses nearly 200 policies, and just like school report cards, provides an A to F grade for each Texas lawmaker based on their voting records on the issues moms care about most. Some of the key issues evaluated in the report card include the expansion of school choice, parental rights in education, the economy, borders and immigration, law and order, election integrity, and medical freedom.

The Texas Republicans who have Failed Moms

Dade Phelan (41.67%) F

Frederick Frazier (61.54%) D

DeWayne Burns (64.25%) D

John Kuempel (64.55%) D

Gary VanDeaver (65.84%) D

Justin Holland (67.00%) D

"Texas moms have had enough of the big government policy agenda of Speaker Phelan and his allies," said Kimberly Fletcher, CEO of Moms for America. "We hold our children accountable for their poor grades in school, and it is about time that we do the same for our politicians. That is why we created the Texas Report Card and will be replacing the lawmakers who received failing grades with real conservatives who will fight for limited government principles."

Since our founding in 2004, Moms for America® had been the trusted source for moms looking to promote a love of liberty in their homes and communities. Our national movement of over 500,000 mothers reclaims our culture for truth, family, freedom and the Constitution in our homes, communities, and through our vote.

SOURCE Moms for America Action