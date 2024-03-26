Mom's Meals increases support to reduce food insecurity

ANKENY, Iowa, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mom's Meals®, the leading provider of home-delivered meals in the health care industry, announced today it will be donating 30,000 medically tailored meals this year to people who are food insecure and not otherwise eligible for programs to help them get the nutrition they need. This commitment builds on the nearly 47,000 meals donated over the past four years in collaboration with community-based organizations through Mom's Meals' Hunger Challenge initiative.

"Our mission is to improve life through better nutrition at home," said Chris Choi, Mom's Meals chief executive officer. "During our 25-year history, we've worked to reduce food insecurity wherever we can because it's an integral part of why we exist as an organization. However, the need is greater than it's ever been, and we remain committed to doing our part to end food insecurity in the communities we serve."

Mom's Meals' corporate social responsibility efforts are focused on food insecurity by:

Ensuring equitable food access — While Mom's Meals delivers millions of medically tailored meals to individuals nationwide every year, team members also work closely with health plans, health care providers, state and local governments and community-based organizations to ensure access is continually expanded to vulnerable Americans. The organization collaborates with these entities to develop innovative programs and policies to deliver nutrition to populations in need. That work results not only in reducing food insecurities, but also results in improved health outcomes, reduced hospital readmissions and lower total health care costs.

While Mom's Meals delivers millions of medically tailored meals to individuals nationwide every year, team members also work closely with health plans, health care providers, state and local governments and community-based organizations to ensure access is continually expanded to vulnerable Americans. The organization collaborates with these entities to develop innovative programs and policies to deliver nutrition to populations in need. That work results not only in reducing food insecurities, but also results in improved health outcomes, reduced hospital readmissions and lower total health care costs. Supporting our communities — Mom's Meals has opportunities to support other like-minded organizations who are working to reduce food insecurity. Which is why in the last five years, the organization has donated more than $252,000 worth of ingredients to local foodbanks to help those in need.

Mom's Meals has opportunities to support other like-minded organizations who are working to reduce food insecurity. Which is why in the last five years, the organization has donated more than worth of ingredients to local foodbanks to help those in need. Engaging employees — Employees showcase Mom's Meals' core values in the communities where they live, work and play. Over the past 10 years, over 9,500 pounds of food has been donated during employee led food drives. In addition, over 500 employee volunteer hours have been logged at Meals from the Heartland. Extending beyond their local communities, employees have also helped to donate more than $15,000 worth of supplies and food to Puerto Rico for hurricane relief.

"As an organization, we are proud to contribute to reducing food insecurity in our communities because we know the positive impact that proper nutrition can have on an individual's overall health and well-being. We're committed to making a difference today and in even greater ways as we look toward the next 25 years and beyond," notes Choi.

About Mom's Meals

Mom's Meals provides fully prepared, refrigerated, home-delivered meals through Medicaid or Medicare Advantage health plan benefits or for direct purchase. Mom's Meals delivers nationwide and offers many medically tailored options for different health conditions. Its long-term care, chronic care and post-discharge care programs allow clients to lead healthier lives while remaining independent at home. For more information, visit www.MomsMeals.com.

SOURCE Mom's Meals