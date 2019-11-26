Moms Meet Connects Influencers with Better-For-You Brands in San Diego at Hit Networking Event

MARLTON, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, 2019, WOW Influencers brought their latest event connecting better-for-you brands with mom bloggers and social media influencers to the House of Blues in San Diego, California. In this intimate networking event hosted by Moms Meet , a division of May Media Group, LLC , brands, bloggers, and influencers had the opportunity to connect and kickstart lasting relationships. Moms Meet hosts this hit series at different locations throughout the United States and Canada multiple times a year.

San Diego-area mom bloggers and social media influencers met with better-for-you brands over cocktails and light fare.

WOW Influencers events provide an ideal setting for brands and influencers looking to collaborate on content creation, product reviews, and marketing campaigns. Blogger Meg T. of Bored Mom said of her experience, "Moms Meet always puts on quality, personalized events! Staff and sponsors are genuine and everyone has the same goal to grow and succeed while promoting a healthier lifestyle. It's a very positive experience!"

Brand participants represent the best natural, organic, plant-based, gluten-free, homeopathic, eco-friendly, and educational products looking to make an impact on the mom audience. The powerhouse companies in attendance in San Diego were MRM Nutrition, PlusCBD Oil, Sambucol, Irwin Naturals, Kalifornia Keto, Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract, Mabel's Labels, Myrtle Greens, and Rickaroons.

Victoria Zeitz, Moms Meet WOW events manager said, "WOW Influencers is a unique opportunity for brands looking to connect with their target audience of influential, health-minded women face to face. The value of these meetups has brought repeat participation to each new location."

To top off a successful day, attendees walked away with goody bags worth over $450 from brands like Flora, Parissa, and True Made Foods. Product highlights included Irwin Naturals CBD Balm, Myrtle Greens Vegan Jerky, and MRM Nutrition Vegan Vitamin D3.

The next WOW Influencers event will take place in New York City at The Liberty on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

To learn more about upcoming WOW Events and sponsorship opportunities, visit wowevents.momsmeet.com .

About Moms Meet

Moms Meet, an international community of health-minded moms, inspires parents to raise happy, healthy families by connecting them with better-for-you products and services. Moms Meet hosts multiple WOW Events across the United States and Canada, including the annual WOW Summit and regional WOW Influencer events.

