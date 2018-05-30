MOM’s Organic Market Gaithersburg Grand Opening this Friday-Sunday!

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Family owned and operated MOM's Organic Market kicks off their Gaithersburg, Maryland Grand Opening this Friday-Sunday. The new, 16,000 sf store features:
- Only the highest quality, certified organic produce
- Naked Lunch, an all organic, vegetarian eatery
- MOM's Bake Shop, in-house made, unique, organic sandwich breads made from heirloom grains and live starters
- Sustainable insect proteins
- Backyard Beekeeping section with all the tools needed to sustain these crucial pollinators at home
- Free car charging stations
- Tire inflation station
- Only sustainable seafood (right down to the canned tuna!)
- Wide variety of GOTS certified organic and sustainable clothing
- Liquid bulk section including oil, vinegar, and honey
- Recycling center for corks, eyeglasses, cell phones, household batteries, shoes, and plastic bags
- Expansive Health & Wellness section including bulk organic herbs, plus bulk soap, bath salts, and body scrubs
- A green roof that helps reduce stormwater runoff, increases energy efficiency and decreases the heat island effect
- Rain Gardens and pollinator-friendly plants that help filter out pollutants in stormwater runoff and provide food and shelter for butterflies, bees, song birds and other wildlife
MOM's does not allow products to target children with licensed cartoon characters on the package.
"Our customers have told us over the years how much they'd love a MOM's between our Rockville and Frederick locations," says Scott Nash, MOM's Founder/CEO. "We're thrilled to provide what they've been asking for with the opening of our Gaithersburg store!"
The Grand Opening will feature:
- Meet and greets with environmental organizations like Waterkeepers Chesapeake, Trash Free Maryland, and Montgomery Parks Brookside Gardens.
- Local tastings, kids' activity (take-home seed kits), giveaways, and much more!
5% of MOM's Grand Opening sales will go to Waterkeepers Chesapeake.
About MOM's
Founded in 1987, MOM's has grown to become the Mid-Atlantic region's premier chain of family owned and operated organic grocery stores. MOM's Purpose is to protect and restore the environment.
