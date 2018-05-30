MOM’s Organic Market Gaithersburg Grand Opening this Friday-Sunday!

Only the highest quality, certified organic produce

Naked Lunch, an all organic, vegetarian eatery

MOM's Bake Shop, in-house made, unique, organic sandwich breads made from heirloom grains and live starters

Sustainable insect proteins

Backyard Beekeeping section with all the tools needed to sustain these crucial pollinators at home

Free car charging stations

Tire inflation station

Only sustainable seafood (right down to the canned tuna!)

Wide variety of GOTS certified organic and sustainable clothing

Liquid bulk section including oil, vinegar, and honey

Recycling center for corks, eyeglasses, cell phones, household batteries, shoes, and plastic bags

Expansive Health & Wellness section including bulk organic herbs, plus bulk soap, bath salts, and body scrubs

A green roof that helps reduce stormwater runoff, increases energy efficiency and decreases the heat island effect

Rain Gardens and pollinator-friendly plants that help filter out pollutants in stormwater runoff and provide food and shelter for butterflies, bees, song birds and other wildlife

MOM's does not allow products to target children with licensed cartoon characters on the package.

"Our customers have told us over the years how much they'd love a MOM's between our Rockville and Frederick locations," says Scott Nash, MOM's Founder/CEO. "We're thrilled to provide what they've been asking for with the opening of our Gaithersburg store!"

The Grand Opening will feature:

Meet and greets with environmental organizations like Waterkeepers Chesapeake, Trash Free Maryland, and Montgomery Parks Brookside Gardens.

Local tastings, kids' activity (take-home seed kits), giveaways, and much more!

5% of MOM's Grand Opening sales will go to Waterkeepers Chesapeake.

About MOM's

Founded in 1987, MOM's has grown to become the Mid-Atlantic region's premier chain of family owned and operated organic grocery stores. MOM's Purpose is to protect and restore the environment.

Website (http://www.momsorganicmarket.com/)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/momsorganicmarket)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/MOMsOrganicMrkt)

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/momsorganicmarket/?hl=en)

Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130917/PH81616LOGO

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moms-organic-market-gaithersburg-grand-opening-this-friday-sunday-300656520.html

SOURCE MOM's Organic Market

Related Links

https://momsorganicmarket.com

