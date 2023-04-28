Moms Say "No More!" to Crisis at the Border

Moms For America rallies at TX Capitol to demand safe, secure borders

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms For America will be co-sponsoring a rally at the Texas State Capitol featuring Ted Nugent, Rep. Chip Roy, Lara Logan, CJ Pearson, Mark Morgan, and many other prominent politicians and activists. They will be demanding that lawmakers take swift, decisive action to end the humanitarian crisis on our southern border, which is leading to an epidemic of fentanyl overdoses, trafficking of women and children, and American dollars flowing to cartels that want to destroy our society.

WHO: Stephanie Turner, Texas Against Fentanyl Founder & President

Bianca Gracia, Latinos For America First President

Ellen Troxclair, State Representative House District 19

Marie Vega, Angel Mom, The Remembrance Project

Kelly Perry, Moms For America Border Security Specialist Border Security

Maria Espinoza, The Remembrance Project National Director

Perla Muñoz Hopkins, Moms For America Texas State WHAT: Press Conference WHEN: Saturday, April 29

11:00 a.m. CDT WHERE: 1005 Congress Ave

Lower Floor Conference Room

Austin, Texas 78701 DETAILS: Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted in the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.

