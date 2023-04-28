Moms Say "No More!" to Crisis at the Border
Apr 28, 2023, 10:00 ET
Moms For America rallies at TX Capitol to demand safe, secure borders
AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moms For America will be co-sponsoring a rally at the Texas State Capitol featuring Ted Nugent, Rep. Chip Roy, Lara Logan, CJ Pearson, Mark Morgan, and many other prominent politicians and activists. They will be demanding that lawmakers take swift, decisive action to end the humanitarian crisis on our southern border, which is leading to an epidemic of fentanyl overdoses, trafficking of women and children, and American dollars flowing to cartels that want to destroy our society.
WHO:
Stephanie Turner, Texas Against Fentanyl Founder & President
WHAT:
Press Conference
WHEN:
Saturday, April 29
WHERE:
1005 Congress Ave
DETAILS:
Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted in the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.
To learn more about Moms for America, please visit momsforamerica.us. Follow Moms For America on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
