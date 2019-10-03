Mon Ami Raises $3.4M To Tackle Social Isolation in Aging

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ami , the company tackling social isolation in aging, today announced the closing of its $3.4M seed financing. The funding round was led by Freestyle Ventures and Cowboy Ventures with participation from Maverick Ventures, Felicis Ventures, and angel investor Bruce Dunlevie. Proceeds will go towards expansion into additional cities as well as overall company growth. By pairing college students with seniors for social visits, Mon Ami's marketplace focuses not just on life extension but life enrichment filling a much-needed gap in the senior care service industry. Families can easily connect with energetic, compassionate college students to provide companionship and friendship for a loved one. Founded on the belief that intergenerational relationships will build stronger communities, Mon Ami is creating meaningful connections with the world's fastest growing population.

Mon Ami brings joy to aging by helping families find good company so older loved ones stay socially connected. By pairing older adults with college students for social visits, Mon Ami's marketplace focuses on life enrichment not just life extension. Founded on the belief that intergenerational relationships build stronger communities, Mon Ami is creating meaningful connections with the world’s fastest growing population. To learn more: https://www.monami.io/.

More than 34 million family members and friends in the US provide care to older adults. What our culture tends to overlook is that, beyond care for basic physical needs, companionship and meaningful human connection play a key role in healthy aging and has been shown to greatly improve quality of life. Instead of finding someone to tend to a loved one, Mon Ami pairs older adults for one-on-one visits with a young person to go to museums, learn a new language or share a good laugh. Students apply because they want to get out of their campus bubble, want to have a grandparent figure in their life, or they themselves are lonely.

"There is so much worry, fear, and feelings of responsibility that fall on the shoulders of families and individuals caring for aging loved ones," said Joy Zhang, Mon Ami co-founder. "There are ways to ensure physical safety and care for seniors, but what's hardest to provide is everything that makes us human: joy, connection, meaning and enrichment. That's what Mon Ami does best."

About Mon Ami:

