Mon Ethos Pro announces signing of Alexander "AJ" Quimson.
May 02, 2019, 16:25 ET
BOSTON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro announces the signing of IFBB Pro Alexander "AJ" Quimson ahead of his upcoming competition at the 2019 NPC-IFBB California Night of Champions. Quimson will be competing Saturday, May 4 at the San Diego Concourse, Civic Center Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101 at the 2019 NPC-IFBB California Night of Champions *National Qualifier* and *Olympia Qualifier* in Pro Men's Physique. His goal is to continue his campaign of competition to achieve Top 5 and develop his standing for participation at the Olympia.
AJ debuted as a professional in 2017 and continues his passion for this sport with a campaign of competition. "When you are a kid being a professional athlete is a dream and not everyone gets that chance. I so appreciate all my supports that bring me to this opportunity now," said Quimson at a recent appearance at a local gym.
Hailing from San Diego, California, Quimson earned his Pro Card at the 2017 NPC USA Championships and is a 2x NPC Overall Champion. Mon Ethos Pro is making waves since arriving on the bodybuilding scene in 2018 with its Platinum Sponsorship of all Spectrum Fitness Productions events and its representation of some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
Media & Agent Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 888-575-2664
Email: press@monethos.com
SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro
Share this article