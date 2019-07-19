Mon Ethos Pro, Athlete and Talent Management Firm, Sponsors Major Bodybuilding Event according to Company President David Whitaker

Founded in 1988, MuscleContest is the largest promoter of NPC and IFBB Pro League events in the world with events taking place throughout the USA, Brazil, Japan, Ireland, Philippines, and Vietnam. Mon Ethos Pro represents some of the biggest names in the sport today, with team members like Xavisus Gayden, Suraqah Shabazz, and Bhuwan Chauhan. Owned by businessman David Whitaker, Mon Ethos has made a huge splash on the scene of professional bodybuilding with its multiple sponsorships of events all over the country, including the new Diamond Sponsorship of MuscleContest bodybuilding competitions.

"Bodybuilding is an undercapitalized market. These men and women are athletes competing at peak performance levels, but the recognition that they receive for their efforts is substantially less than they deserve, especially when compared with other professional sports. This industry has made a significant impact on the physical bodies of millions of people, and the power of this industry's social influence is changing the world one life and brand at a time," said Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker.

Athletes interested in joining the Mon Ethos Pro team, or journalists interested in learning more about the firm, please contact Mon Ethos Pro at 1-800-689-1275.

Media & Agent Contact:

Mon Ethos Pro

Phone: 888-575-2664

Email: press@monethos.com

SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro

Related Links

http://www.monethos.com

