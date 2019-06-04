Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Dustin Pederson to compete in the 2019 IFBB PRO LEAGUE/NPC Northern California Championship in Sacramento, California on Saturday, June 8

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Dustin Pederson will travel to Sacramento, California this weekend to compete at the McClellan Conference Center in the IFBB/NPC NorCal Championship event. Hosted by Spectrum Fitness Productions, the NorCal Championship bodybuilding competition begins promptly at 9:00 am, with the evening finals beginning at 6:00 pm and is expected to bring competitors from around the world to compete in IFBB Pro League Bikini and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique competitions as well as NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, and Men's Bodybuilding competitions.