Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Ethan Coro to compete in the 2019 IFBB PRO LEAGUE/NPC Northern California Championship in Sacramento, California on Saturday, June 8
Jun 04, 2019, 16:34 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Ethan Coro will travel to Sacramento, California this weekend to compete at the McClellan Conference Center in the 2019 IFBB PRO LEAGUE/NPC Northern California Championship event. Hosted by Spectrum Fitness Productions, the NorCal Championship bodybuilding competition begins promptly at 9:00 am, with the evening finals beginning at 6:00 pm and will include IFBB Pro League Bikini and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique competitions as well as NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, Men's Bodybuilding competitions.
Coro, who is currently a member of the United States Marine Corp, is the owner of fitness coaching company Team Ryder Complete, which has been making big news on Instagram with regular updates and postings of its client's success stories. "Ethan exemplifies what we have come to expect from a United States Marine, and he has brought all of his focus and training into the bodybuilding world and we wish him the best of luck in his competition this weekend," says Mon Ethos President David Whitaker.
Spectrum Fitness Productions is one of the leading IFBB Pro League event promotional companies for the past 33 years. Mon Ethos Pro is a Platinum Sponsor of all Spectrum Fitness Productions events and represents some of the top athletes competing in the sport today.
