Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Kyle Boddie to compete in the 2019 NPC USA Bodybuilding Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 27

Boddie, who earned his national qualification in Las Vegas at the NPC Patriots Challenge where he placed 1st in Men's Physique Class D, is a member of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and has traveled to seven different locations in the past ten weeks of his prep. "I put all my effort into doing my job in the Air Force, along with putting in all the time that I need to compete in bodybuilding. As most of my trips consist of me being on the road for five days, from Thursday to Monday, to only be back at home for two days, means I'm working out six or seven days of the week," said Boddie, who on some days works from 6:00am until 10:00pm, and on other days can work from 10:00am until 6:00pm, and has to find times to get to the gym in between that haphazard schedule.