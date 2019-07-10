Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Kyle Boddie wins first place at 2019 NPC Patriots Challenge bodybuilding competition

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Kyle Boddie wins first place at the 2019 NPC Patriots Challenge bodybuilding competition on July 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boddie, 29, won first place in Unlimited Men's Physique D over 5'9" to 5'11" at the MuscleContest event which was held at the Orleans Hotel and Casino and attracted some of the top names in NPC bodybuilding from across the country. This was a big win for Boddie, who is looking to earn his Pro Card at his next competition and continue on his path of victory towards competition at Olympia.