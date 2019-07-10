Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Kyle Boddie wins first place at 2019 NPC Patriots Challenge bodybuilding competition
Jul 10, 2019, 17:37 ET
LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Kyle Boddie wins first place at the 2019 NPC Patriots Challenge bodybuilding competition on July 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Boddie, 29, won first place in Unlimited Men's Physique D over 5'9" to 5'11" at the MuscleContest event which was held at the Orleans Hotel and Casino and attracted some of the top names in NPC bodybuilding from across the country. This was a big win for Boddie, who is looking to earn his Pro Card at his next competition and continue on his path of victory towards competition at Olympia.
Boddie, who represents the United States Armed Forces as a member of the Air Force Thunderbirds, travels the world performing aircraft acrobatics as part of that special team of aviators. "Kyle has nerves of steel and he brings that level of attention into the gym when preparing his body for competition, so it's no surprise that he won at the Patriots Challenge," said Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker.
Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
