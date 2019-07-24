Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Samantha Houle to compete in the 2019 NPC USA Bodybuilding Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 27 according to Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker
Jul 24, 2019, 17:49 ET
LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Samantha Houle will compete this week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in the 2019 NPC USA Bodybuilding Championships. Houle, a resident of Peoria, Arizona, will be competing in the Bikini Class A competition at the MuscleContest event where 53 Pro Cards will be given out to competitors seeking to become professional bodybuilders. Houle earned her national qualification back in April at the Jay Cutler Classic taking first place and overall in the Open Bikini competition. The 2019 NPC USA Bodybuilding Championships will take place on both Friday and Saturday, starting at 12:00pm on Friday, July 26th with Men's Bodybuilding, Women's Physique, Bikini and Men's Classic Physique. The following morning, July 27th at 9:00am, the competition continues with Women's Bodybuilding, Figure and Men's Physique.
Coached by IFBB Pro Nick Antico, Houle will be competing in her third national show since stepping onto the bodybuilding scene in 2017. "I gave this prep 110% and I'm ready to show my best physique to date. Prepping for the USA Championships has been by far the toughest prep for me mentally, but at the same time, I've made a number of improvements over the last few months in regards to my physique and posing that I know will pay off for me," said Houle when asked about her preparations for the big event.
Founded in 1988, MuscleContest is the largest promoter of NPC and IFBB Pro League events in the world with events taking place throughout the USA, Brazil, Japan, Ireland, Philippines, and Vietnam. Mon Ethos Pro represents some of the biggest names in the sport today. Owned by businessman David Whitaker, Mon Ethos has made a huge splash on the scene of professional bodybuilding with its multiple sponsorships of events all over the country, including the new Diamond Sponsorship of MuscleContest bodybuilding competitions.
