Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Samantha Houle to compete in the 2019 NPC USA Bodybuilding Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 27 according to Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker

Coached by IFBB Pro Nick Antico, Houle will be competing in her third national show since stepping onto the bodybuilding scene in 2017. "I gave this prep 110% and I'm ready to show my best physique to date. Prepping for the USA Championships has been by far the toughest prep for me mentally, but at the same time, I've made a number of improvements over the last few months in regards to my physique and posing that I know will pay off for me," said Houle when asked about her preparations for the big event.