Mon Ethos Pro Athletes receive high marks over weekend competitions, according to President David Whitaker

Another Mon Ethos Pro Athlete who competed this weekend was Rick Ackerson, who took first place at Men's Physique Masters 45+ and second place in Men's Physique Open F Class at the NPC Nevada State Championships in Reno, Nevada. This is the second time that Ackerson, a firefighter paramedic from Miami, Florida, has won first place at the NPC Nevada State Championships, having done this once before back in 2015. "Our athletes are continuing to make big waves and big news at every competition they attend," says Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker.