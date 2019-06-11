Mon Ethos Pro Athletes receive high marks over weekend competitions, according to President David Whitaker
Jun 11, 2019, 12:53 ET
BOSTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Suraqah Shabazz's victor at the 2019 IFBB NorCal Championships in Sacramento, California on Saturday evening, two other Mon Ethos stars also competed successfully over the weekend at other bodybuilding competitions. Corey Morris of Atlanta, Georgia competed down in Miami over the weekend and scored 5th Place in his class of Men's Physique at the 2019 Miami Muscle Beach Pro-Am. This makes back to back IFBB competitions for Morris, who has his sights set on competing at Olympia later this year.
Another Mon Ethos Pro Athlete who competed this weekend was Rick Ackerson, who took first place at Men's Physique Masters 45+ and second place in Men's Physique Open F Class at the NPC Nevada State Championships in Reno, Nevada. This is the second time that Ackerson, a firefighter paramedic from Miami, Florida, has won first place at the NPC Nevada State Championships, having done this once before back in 2015. "Our athletes are continuing to make big waves and big news at every competition they attend," says Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker.
Mon Ethos Pro is making waves since arriving on the bodybuilding scene in 2018 with its Platinum Sponsorship of all Spectrum Fitness Productions events and its representation of some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
