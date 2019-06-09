Mon Ethos Pro Bodybuilder Suraqah Shabazz wins at 2019 IFBB NorCal Championships

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Bodybuilder Suraqah Shabazz, who recently signed with athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro, flew in to Sacramento to compete at the 2019 IFBB NorCal Championships, where he emerged victorious in competition. According to Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker, "Suraqah stepped on stage in the best shape I have ever seen him, and there was no doubt that he was going to emerge victorious."