Mon Ethos Pro is proud to announce their sponsorship of the Governor's Cup Bodybuilding Competition in Sacramento, California on March 30, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitors from around the world will travel to the McClellan Conference Center on Saturday, March 30 to compete in the 2019 IFBB PRO LEAGUE/NPC Governors Cup . Mon Ethos Pro is the Platinum Sponsor of the event, with three of their athletes competing professionally in the Men's Physique division of the competition. Spectrum Fitness Productions has partnered with Mon Ethos in an arrangement that is sure to increase the exposure and marketability of the sport and provide a number of benefits for all competitors.