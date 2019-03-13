Mon Ethos Pro is proud to announce their sponsorship of the Governor's Cup Bodybuilding Competition in Sacramento, California on March 30, 2019
Mar 13, 2019, 15:00 ET
SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Competitors from around the world will travel to the McClellan Conference Center on Saturday, March 30 to compete in the 2019 IFBB PRO LEAGUE/NPC Governors Cup. Mon Ethos Pro is the Platinum Sponsor of the event, with three of their athletes competing professionally in the Men's Physique division of the competition. Spectrum Fitness Productions has partnered with Mon Ethos in an arrangement that is sure to increase the exposure and marketability of the sport and provide a number of benefits for all competitors.
IFBB Pro Champion and Mon Ethos Pro athlete Xavisus Gayden will be competing along with two other Mon Ethos Pro athletes; IFBB Pro Corey Morris and IFBB Pro Renato Menezes. "We are very excited to have three of our top athletes competing in this event and are looking forward to a strong showing from all of them," said Mon Ethos President, David Whitaker.
Established in 1985, Spectrum Fitness Productions has been one of the leading promotional companies for IFBB Pro League and NPC events for the past 33 years. Mon Ethos Pro is making waves since arriving on the bodybuilding scene in 2018 with it's Platinum Sponsorship of all Spectrum Fitness Productions events and it's representation of some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
Media & Agent Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 888-575-2664
Email: press@monethos.com
SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro
Share this article