Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker announces signing of IFBB Men's Physique Bodybuilder Zach Savoie

Savoie, owner of Savoie's Body Fuel, a meal prep company based in Shreveport, Louisiana, needed something to fill the void in competition after a number of knee injuries ended his football career. Since he loved training and eating clean, bodybuilding was a natural evolution for him, and ever since he first stepped out onto that stage, he has never looked back. "Zach brings a strong work ethic and level of determination that is just the kind of thing that we look for in our athletes, and we are very excited to be working with him," said Mon Ethos Pro President, David Whitaker.