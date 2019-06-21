Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker signs IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Kai Spencer ahead of his upcoming competition at the Battle in the Desert on June 29

Spencer, who is an emergency medical operator with Kaiser Permanente in California, credits his friend Angelo Baity with inspiring him to start competing back in 2013, and after committing himself to the sport, Spencer wound up earning his Pro Card two years later at the NPC National Championships in Miami. "Kai is disciplined in every aspect of competing. From the diet, to the training regimen to the mental toughness necessary to excel in this sport, and that's why we were so determined to sign him to our team," said Mon Ethos President David Whitaker.