Mon Health Medical Center And Acuity Healthcare, LP Announce Certificate Of Need Approved To Offer Long-Term Acute Care Services

In February 2019, Mon Health Medical Center partnered with Acuity Healthcare to establish long-term acute care hospital services, providing a critical link in the continuum of care for north central West Virginia's sickest patients. This will this region's first and only facility like this in the Greater Morgantown area bringing advanced care access to the community we serve.

LTACHs offer intensive acute care services to medically complex and critically ill patients who have required three or more days in an acute care hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) level of care setting, or those patients who will need to receive "prolonged mechanical ventilation" (greater than 96 hours) in the LTACH. The LTACH provides an extended hospital stay averaging 25 to 30 days.

"Caring for our communities' patients is our primary concern," said David Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mon Health System and Mon Health Medical Center. "The West Virginia Health Care Authority's approval of our application demonstrates the need and this relationship will allow greater access for the region to this level of care. We are thrilled to enhance our services to provide a long-term acute care option for our patients right here closer to home."

"We are excited about the approval. We know that this level of care is critical in the continuum of care in the region," said Ed Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Healthcare.

About Mon Health System: Mon Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in North Central West Virginia that works together to make health care more accessible and affordable to the communities it serves. It includes Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown; Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood, West Virginia; Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston, West Virginia; Mon Health EMS; Mon Health Equipment & Supplies; and The Village at Heritage Point. For more information, visit monhealth.com.

About Acuity Healthcare

Acuity Healthcare is an employee-owned (ESOP) long-term acute care hospital (LTACH) company founded in 2001 with headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Acuity Healthcare currently owns and manages five LTACHs in New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia. Acuity provides quality care in a cost-effective manner to medically complex patients who require intensive hospital services for an extended length of stay. To learn more about Acuity Healthcare, please visit us at www.AcuityHealthcare.net.

