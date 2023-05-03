Mon Power Employees Remove More than 5,000 Pounds of Trash and Recyclables from Route 20 through Adopt-A-Highway Program

FAIRMONT, W.Va., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee volunteers from FirstEnergy's (NYSE:FE) subsidiary Mon Power are in the fast lane to protecting the environment, collecting more than 5,000 pounds of litter since 2021 along the road leading to its Harrison Power Station.

Through West Virginia's Adopt-A-Highway Program, Mon Power employees maintain a section of Route 20 in Haywood, West Virginia, extending about a mile in each direction from Harrison Power Station's main gate. Members of the plant's sustainability team recently gathered for a clean-up event along Route 20– their fifth effort since joining the Adopt-A-Highway program in 2021. The nine volunteers collected 21 bags of trash and two bags of recyclable materials.

"This event shows our commitment to protecting the environment while also benefiting the communities in which we live and work by reducing litter along our local roads," said Jessica Shaffer, an environmental scientist at FirstEnergy who organized this clean-up effort. "Since our first clean-up event in 2021, we've removed nearly 5,000 pounds of trash and more than 1,500 pounds of recyclable materials from the road in front of our facility."

The West Virginia Adopt-A-Highway Program was established in the late 1980s to encourage the state's residents to help protect the environment by eliminating highway litter. Its objective is to increase public awareness and serve as an educational tool by focusing on the consequences that result when littering is allowed to continue unchecked. The program is co-sponsored by West Virginia's Division of Highways and the Department of Environmental Protection.

In addition to this eco-friendly initiative, FirstEnergy and Mon Power support tree-planting events and other sustainable practices by partnering with state park systems, watershed and recycling groups, garden clubs, schools and other environmentally focused organizations to support FirstEnergy's commitment to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

For more information about FirstEnergy's environmental and corporate responsibility efforts, please visit www.fecorporateresponsibility.com.

