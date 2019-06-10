Mon Power Hires New Graduates from Power Systems Institute Training Program

FAIRMONT, W.Va., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Power has hired 28 new graduates of the Power Systems Institute (PSI), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) program to train the next generation of line and substation workers. The new employees include 17 line and eight substation workers in West Virginia.

The PSI utility training partnership was established in 2012 at Pierpont Community & Technical College in Fairmont, W.Va. These new hires include three graduates of our program at Kent State University Trumbull in Warren, Ohio.

"Our PSI program prepares men and women for a rewarding career in the electric utility industry," said Holly Kauffman, president of FirstEnergy's West Virginia Operations. "We welcome these graduates into our workforce as they help the Mon Power team provide safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new Mon Power line employees, listed by work location, with their hometowns, are:

Clarksburg – Austin Ford , Jane Lew ; Trevor Shepler , Fairmont ; Justin Thompson , Bridgeport

– , ; , ; , Elkins – Tyler Tennant , Fairview

– , Fairlea – Ethan Boone , Ronceverte

– , Franklin – Jacob Hinkle , Petersburg

– , Harrisville – Chaderick Tallhamer , Pennsboro

– , Kingwood – Jeremiah Deem , Terra Alta

– , Marlinton – Brandon Hamons , Marlinton

– , Morgantown – Dylan Marshall , Morgantown ; Stefan Priester , Fairmont ; Sam Stack , Star City

– , ; , ; , Parkersburg – Victor Cornell , Vienna

– , Weirton – Adam Dunbar , Canfield, Ohio ; Jon Jenkins , Leetonia, Ohio ; Mackey Williams , Warren, Ohio

– , ; , ; , Weston - Buckhannon – Chandler Taylor , Lost Creek

- – , White Hall – Nickolas Malcomb , Farmington ; Timothy Mewshaw , Grafton ; Ashely Morris , Fairmont

The new Mon Power substation employees, listed by work location with their hometowns, are:

Clarksburg – Chase Banker , Worthington ; Brent Hayhurst , Fairmont

– , ; , Elkins – Samuel Nestor , Elkins ; Garrett Riggleman , Coalton

– , ; , Gassaway – Nathan Shoemaker , Morgantown

– , Morgantown – Nathaniel Tinney , Morgantown

– , Parkersburg – Derek Wenzel , Marietta, Ohio

– , Weirton – Craig Ambrose , Bethany

PSI is an award-winning, two-year educational program originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000 to help prepare the company's next generation of utility line and substation workers.

The PSI curriculum requires two-and-a-half days each week spent at Pierpont Community & Technical College completing academic course work with the remainder of the week spent at a Mon Power training facility in White Hall, W.Va., focusing on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment. Ultimately, students earn an associate of applied science degree in Electric Utility Technology.

Since the program was developed in 2000, FirstEnergy has hired nearly 1,900 line workers and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or go to www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Mon Power serves about 385,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Visit FirstEnergy on the web at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow Mon Power on Twitter @MonPowerWV.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

