Mon Power Selected by U.S. Department of Energy for Reliability Project Grant

Project would enhance reliability for more than 3,000 customers in four counties

FAIRMONT, W.Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Mon Power has been selected by the Department of Energy to begin award negotiations for up to $5 million in federal funding for a project that will boost electric reliability for customers in parts of rural West Virginia. The funding is part of the Energy Improvements in Rural or Remote Areas (ERA) program established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding would be applied to help rebuild more than 23 miles of power lines in Pocahontas, Braxton and Clay counties and connect a two-mile tie line with a substation in Petersburg, Grant County, resulting in enhanced reliability for more than 3,000 customers. The work would enable Mon Power and FirstEnergy subsidiary Potomac Edison, which also serves West Virginia, to restore service to customers faster by connecting them to adjacent circuits, providing those customers with a backup power feed while repairs are made during an outage.

Submitted in 2023, Mon Power's proposal was selected as one of 19 community-led projects across 12 states and 13 tribal nations and communities to receive more than $78 million to develop and deploy sustainable clean energy solutions or expand access to reliable and affordable energy in rural and remote communities across the country.

Jim Myers, President of FirstEnergy's West Virginia Operations: "We're grateful for the opportunity provided by the Department of Energy to apply for funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Their commitment to bolstering our nation's infrastructure is evident, and through initiatives like the Energy Improvements and Rural Areas Program, we're excited to translate that support into tangible benefits for our customers. This program will not only modernize our infrastructure but also strengthen the backbone of our nation's energy system, ensuring reliability and resilience for years to come."

If the funding is approved, Mon Power would expect to start construction on the project in 2025. Company representatives have engaged with more than 560 city, county, state and nonprofit agencies about the proposal over the past year, providing updates and incorporating community feedback into Mon Power's plans. Mon Power also plans to partner with community-based organizations, labor unions and educational institutions in the affected counties to address workforce disparity gaps for historically under-resourced communities.

Mon Power serves about 395,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties. Follow Mon Power at mon-power.com, on X, formally known as Twitter @MonPowerWV, and on Facebook at facebook.com/MonPowerWV.

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in seven counties in Maryland and 155,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at potomacedison.com, on X @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.