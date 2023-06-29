Mona Introduces Free, Self-Service Monitoring for GPT Applications

Hyro.ai leverages Mona's new OpenAI integration to optimize their GPT-based applications

ATLANTA and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mona , the leading intelligent monitoring platform, unveils a new monitoring solution for GPT-based applications. The free, self-service offering provides businesses with granular visibility into GPT-based products and valuable insights into costs, performance, and quality.

Track API and token usage for GPT applications, optimizing cost and performance.

Large language models (LLMs), and specifically OpenAI's GPT models, have taken the world by storm, as many engineering and data science teams today are moving resources to integrate them into production applications and processes. Hyro , a leader in plug and play conversational AI, primarily for the healthcare industry, leverages LLMs responsibly to power specific skills for health systems, such as site search and answering FAQs. To optimize the performance of LLMs in their user-facing and backend systems, Hyro has deployed Mona to track metrics such as token usage, API performance, and LLM response quality.

"We have been using Mona's AI monitoring solution for the past few years, and their recent GPT integration has already been beneficial for us," said Nitzan Bar, Chief Architect at Hyro. "The integration process was seamless, in which we received valuable insights that helped us address issues in both the efficiency and quality of our GPT usage."

Mona helps organizations alleviate poor visibility and performance degradation for GPT-based applications by providing teams with a holistic monitoring solution. Mona ensures efficient and high-quality GPT products by providing teams with early alerts and detailed information on problematic issues including anomalous API usage, privacy concerns, and low-quality prompts. Mona also helps businesses to identify areas of high token usage, thus enabling significant cost reduction.

"Our user research showed us that while adoption in applications for LLMs and specifically OpenAI's GPT is growing exponentially, concerns and uncertainty are growing at a similar pace," said Itai Bar-Sinai, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder at Mona. "Our new GPT integration allows teams an incredibly quick and cheap way to address these concerns, and make sure they are not blind when using this rapidly evolving technology."

With this announcement today, Mona for the first time makes available comprehensive AI monitoring as a free offering. Anyone can get started using Mona instantly by simply wrapping OpenAI's API calls with just two lines of code. For more information and to sign up for free, please visit: https://www.monalabs.io/openai-gpt-monitoring

About Mona

Mona is a monitoring platform for AI in production. The intelligent monitoring solution helps organizations increase trust in their AI system by giving them an analytical engine that can detect issues weeks or longer before they come to the surface, and by that to help avoid AI catastrophes. The company's highly configurable platform provides teams with tailored, real-time insights to monitor and investigate performance issues, proactively alerting them regarding model behavior anomalies and data integrity issues. Founded in 2018 by product leaders and operators from Google and McKinsey & Co., the company is backed by top VCs, with offices in Tel Aviv and Atlanta. Learn more by visiting http://www.monalabs.io .

