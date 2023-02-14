Mona Introduces New Automated Exploratory Data Analysis Tool

Mona the first to develop a solution that automates exploratory analysis of multivariate datasets

ATLANTA and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mona, the leading intelligent monitoring platform, introduces today a new automated exploratory data analysis tool to identify the root-cause of anomalies in multivariate datasets. This new product is designed to streamline and simplify the process to draw deep insights, from large datasets, usually a time consuming, manual effort.

Mona's dashboard provides interactive and dynamic visualizations Mona's automated exploratory data analysis tool provides insights into specific data segments that behave anomalously

"As organizations increasingly rely on data to inform their decision making, they need more efficient and accurate data analysis tools," said Yotam Oren, CEO and Co-founder at Mona. "We're excited to make Mona's cutting-edge analytical capabilities more accessible to more data practitioners."

Multivariate data analysis has long been a challenge in today's data-driven world. Available solutions are inadequate, with limited scalability and inconsistent results. Mona is the first tool to provide data analysts with reliable insights, automatically identifying segments in multivariate datasets that exhibit anomalous behaviors while avoiding noise and false positives. By correlating key findings with other relevant metrics in the dataset, Mona is able to provide a comprehensive understanding of underlying patterns to determine the true cause of an anomaly.

"In many industries, a significant part of analysts' work is to find the specific segments in which metrics underperform, and then understand the reason behind it," said Itai Bar-Sinai, CPO & Co-founder at Mona. "We created the first-ever algorithm to automate this process on any multivariate dataset."

Using Mona, organizations can significantly eliminate the effort required for manual data cleaning, transformation and visualization in order to generate insights that will drive better decision-making. With just a simple configuration, Mona has the ability to take any tabular dataset and automatically surface outlier segments along any relevant dimension. Mona is completely free and easy to use, making it accessible for organizations of all sizes and in any vertical. Simply upload a CSV file and let Mona do the rest of the work. Get started using Mona's automated exploratory data analysis tool today!

About Mona

Mona is the developer of a leading intelligence and monitoring platform, taking a novel approach to anomaly detection in multivariate datasets. The company's automatic exploratory data analysis tool is enabling data analysts to draw granular insights faster and by that drive more efficient operations and more effective research. Founded in 2018 by product leaders and operators from Google and McKinsey & Co., the company is backed by top VCs, with offices in Tel Aviv and Atlanta.

