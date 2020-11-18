Mona Siddiqui, Senior Vice President at Humana, Named US Chief Data Officer of the Year 2020 by CDO Club

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mona Siddiqui, Senior Vice President at Humana, was recognized today as the U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year 2020 by the CDO Club, the world's largest community of C-suite digital, data, and analytics leaders.

Dr. Siddiqui was presented with the award today at the IBM CDO Summit, after her closing keynote which reflected on her tenure as the first-ever Chief Data Officer at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2017-2020.

The award was presented to Dr. Siddiqui by David Mathison, CEO at the CDO Club/CDO Summit.

From 2017-2020, Mona was the first-ever Chief Data Officer in the Immediate Office of the Secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In this role, she led the effort to connect the nation's health care data by building an institutional infrastructure at HHS through public-private partnerships.

In February 2020, Dr. Siddiqui joined Humana as Senior Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Quality, Enterprise Clinical Management. Her role is to drive an improved and personalized experience of health through leveraging data and technology to enable the right care at the right time.

"We are eternally grateful for Mona's many accomplishments, especially since her work improving the health care system has directly led to better outcomes for all," Mathison said. "At HHS, Mona and her team developed a technology stack to enable enterprise data sharing, implemented good data governance practices, and established a data science and AI training program, all with the goal of helping HHS address major health care issues now and in the future. I am honored to recognize Mona Siddiqui as the U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year for 2020," said Mathison.

"From my work at HHS to my new role at Humana, the goals have been consistent – to use health data in ways that ultimately result in better health outcomes for Americans, and better experiences with our health care system," Dr. Siddiqui said. "It's an honor to receive this award – something that wouldn't be happening if it weren't for the commitment of the outstanding team I was fortunate to lead during my tenure at HHS. As we all continue working to help people get the health care they need during the Covid-19 crisis, we'll innovate as effectively as we can in using data to inform our efforts."

Prior to her roles at Humana and HHS, Dr. Siddiqui served as an Innovator-in-Residence at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation and has also worked with the White House Social and Behavioral Sciences team in their mission to improve program effectiveness and efficiency using insights from behavioral economics.

Dr. Siddiqui received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland, with a focus on Physiology, Neurobiology and Philosophy. She graduated as Valedictorian and University Commencement Speaker. She received her Doctor of Medicine from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, a Master's degree from Harvard University School of Public Health with a focus on Quantitative Methods and Data Analytics, and a Master's in Management and Engineering from Stanford University School of Engineering.

Previous U.S. Chief Data Officer of the Year award winners include Linda Avery, Chief Data Officer at Verizon (2019); Dr. Anthony Scriffignano, the Chief Data Scientist at Dun & Bradstreet (2018); Dr. Inderpal Bhandari, Global Chief Data Officer at IBM (2017), and Dr. D.J. Patil, former Chief Data Scientist at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (2016).

In 2017, the CDO Club named Lauren Sager Weinstein the UK Chief Data Officer of the Year, and the Australian Chief Data Officer of the Year award to Simon Bligh, CEO of illion ANZ.

