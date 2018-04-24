Monaco Adds Three Key Members to Senior Management Team

"The additions of Jason, Eric, and Maggie to our management team bring valuable expertise and skills that will help drive our vision of putting cryptocurrency in every wallet," said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaco. "In the short time they've been with our team we have experienced great progress, and I know they'll be instrumental in advancing Monaco's innovative products and services."

Jason Lau, Chief Information Security Officer

Jason Lau joined Monaco as Chief Information Security Officer. Jason is a multiple award winning cybersecurity professional. A former regional Cybersecurity Advisor at Microsoft, Jason has over 16 years of experience holding executive roles advising international clients such as Credit Suisse, Falcon Private Bank, ETH Zurich, Swiss Air Force, and Social Security Administration. Jason sits on the Board of Directors of several think tanks and industry advisory groups promoting technological innovation, and is a cybersecurity guest speaker at universities throughout Asia. Jason has completed Executive Programs at both Stanford and Harvard, and holds a double degree, Bachelor of Engineering (Honors) and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia. He also holds certifications including CISSP, CIPP/E, CGEIT, CRISC, CISA, CISM, CEH, CDNA, CSM, ITIL as well as a seat on ISACA's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Global Working Group.

"I'm honored to be serving as Monaco's Chief Information Security Officer," said Jason. "Ensuring Monaco's offerings are secure and safe for users across the globe is an integral part of our mission to advance widespread adoption of cryptocurrency."

Eric Anziani, Senior Vice President, Group Strategy

Eric Anziani joined Monaco as Senior Vice President, Group Strategy in February 2018 with 12 years of experience in strategy, partnerships and innovation in Financial Services, Retail and Technology. Prior to joining Monaco, Eric worked at leading global companies including Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, and PayPal in London, Paris, Singapore, and Tokyo. Most recently, Eric led the Strategy team at Global Fashion Group, the world's leading online fashion destination, and drove significant cross-regional strategic programs across its 24 markets with over 9000 employees. Eric completed his Master of Business Administration from INSEAD in 2012, and holds a Master of Science degree from the École Supérieure d'Électricité (Supélec).

"Expanding and deepening Monaco's strategic partnerships adds considerable value for our customers," said Eric. "I believe in Monaco's vision to drive cryptocurrency adoption globally and I look forward to contribute to the growing blockchain ecosystem."

Maggie Ng, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing

Maggie Ng joined Monaco as Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing in February 2018 with a passion for driving new channels, as well as product and partnership innovation. Based in Hong Kong, Maggie possesses valuable skills from her previous positions as Head of Direct Marketing and Direct to Consumer for FWD Insurance and Director of Digital Media for Prudential Corporation. She holds a Master's Degree in Information Science from the Pratt Institute and a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics and Communication from Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join the Monaco team to plan, develop, and execute our marketing and advertising initiatives that elevate our brand," said Maggie. "Cryptocurrency is the future of finance and we are on the forefront of something great."

About Monaco

Monaco Technology GmbH with a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™ is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform. The Monaco Visa card and mobile app allow users to buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether, at perfect interbank exchange rates.

Founded in June 2016, Monaco raised US$26.7 million through one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information on Monaco, please visit http://www.mona.co. Monaco Visa cards can be reserved with the Monaco app available for download for iOS and Android users.

SOURCE Monaco