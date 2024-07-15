Monaco Apartments LLC Completes $45.7 Million Acquisition of Monaco Apartments in Midland, TX

MIDLAND, Texas, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monaco Apartments LLC purchased luxury residential property, Monaco Apartments, for $45.7 million. Located in the Midland-Odessa area of West Texas, the vibrant residential community was acquired on July 12, 2024, with the total Real Property value of $45,770,000. Monaco Apartments is located at 311 South Loop 250 West, Midland, TX.

The 256-unit, modern living Monaco Apartments offers Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, each equipped with upscale kitchens with granite counter tops, a washer and dryer, a balcony/patio and vinyl wood plank flooring. Residents can enjoy a multitude of outdoor and indoor amenities, such as fitness center with a spin room and yoga studio, luxury pool, outdoor entertainment and gathering space, grilling area, community clubhouse complete with a media center, cyber cafe and a game room with billiards. Surrounding the residential property, residents have easy access to a range of shopping, dining, recreational and entertainment options.

"Monaco Apartments is true luxury living with an abundance of amenities," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, "Residents can indulge in quiet surroundings in the library or cafe or enjoy community barbequing poolside. There is something for everyone."

For more information on Monaco Apartments, visit the website – https://monacomidland.com/

Photos of Monaco Apartments - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/314hujey80ki7euhlawnn/Monaco-Apartments-Midland-Photo-1.jpg?rlkey=pt25gdj7vrd5szrq9a1h8ury2&st=35uw8s78&dl=0

SOURCE Monaco Apartments LLC