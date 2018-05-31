Monaco Hires Former Square Chief Compliance Officer Stanley Lam

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/569858/Monaco_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699042/Monaco_Stanley_Lam.jpg )

"We hold compliance as a core competence of Monaco and adding a leader with Stanley Lam's extremely relevant experience will be key to our success as we begin our global expansion," said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaco. "With Stanley on our team, we further advance our mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses by following all the necessary rules and regulations in the markets we serve."

Lam joins Monaco with more than 15 years of relevant experience in retail banking, payments and financial industry compliance. He previously spent six years at Square, the United States-based financial services and technology company, most recently as Chief Compliance Officer, where he oversaw a global team to ensure adherence to compliance policies and programs and worked to expand the compliance program to support a diversifying product ecosystem. He also served as a lead in the payment and revenue team at Zynga, Inc., where he led efforts that focused on revenue protection and maximization.

Based in Hong Kong, Lam holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Buffalo School of Management.

"I'm excited to join Monaco in its goal to provide the best product experience to our customers," said Lam. "Ensuring full compliance is mission critical as our customers deserve a trusted platform to rely on. I look forward to working with the Monaco team to build a comprehensive compliance program to support our business, leading the way in this critical area for all blockchain and cryptocurrency companies."

About Monaco

Monaco Technology GmbH with a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™ is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform. The Monaco Visa card and mobile app allow users to buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether, at perfect interbank exchange rates.

Founded in June 2016, Monaco raised US$26.7 million through one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information on Monaco, please visit http://www.mona.co. Monaco Visa cards can be reserved with the Monaco app available for download for iOS and Android users.

SOURCE Monaco