Monaco Launches Wallet App to Bring Cryptocurrency to Every Wallet™

Monaco, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has added the Monaco Wallet App to the existing app that offers the Monaco Visa Card reservation function on the Google Play Store with approval on the Apple App Store expected shortly. The app, now in open beta, was designed for consumers seeking a streamlined, secure approach to buying, exchanging, and sending cryptocurrency. The app combines the convenience of traditional personal financial tools and simplifies the oftentimes complicated cryptocurrency transaction processes in pursuit of Monaco's vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet.™

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/569858/Monaco_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692314/Monaco_Launches_Wallet.jpg )



App users will receive real-time updates on the broader cryptocurrency world, and build their cryptocurrency knowledge with the following features:

● Cryptocurrency Wallet: Purchase, hold, send, and exchange multiple cryptocurrencies, including Monaco's token (MCO), bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB).

● Lockup of MCO Token: Purchase or deposit the required MCO tokens to begin the six-month holding period required to receive a Monaco Visa Card with no annual fees.

● Track Coins: Monitor the pulse of the cryptocurrency world with real-time data for over 200 cryptocurrencies including prices, performance, volume, market capitalization and charting.

● Monaco University: Develop industry knowledge with bite-sized cryptocurrency lessons, many with videos, and reference the detailed glossary with key terms while on the go.

● Instant Customer Support: Receive assistance from a real person with in-app chat support.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaco said, "We are excited to launch our mobile app and introduce cryptocurrency to the spending practices of the everyday consumer. The app enables users to focus on making the best financial decisions for them rather than endlessly studying the confusing mechanics that frequently accompany cryptocurrency products and exchanges."

He added, "This app is just the beginning of Monaco's vision to bring cryptocurrency to everyone by simplifying processes with a beautifully designed user interface and ultra-functional features missing from the current industry landscape. Watch out for more products in the pipeline that will change and define the way we spend and invest."

Once the Monaco Visa Card is available in their respective market, users will be able to manage their card spending in seven local fiat currencies, receive real-time transaction information, track their exchange and ATM usages, enable overseas usage and even freeze their Monaco Visa Card with a single tap.

By designing an intuitive platform that consolidates functions that are currently scattered across the internet from multiple providers, Monaco welcomes both the cryptocurrency beginner and experienced veteran to make their own personal financial management system more efficient.

Other upcoming products in Monaco's roadmap that will be integrated directly into the Monaco Wallet App include Monaco Auto Invest, a cryptocurrency investment robo-advisory service, and Monaco Credit, offering users the ability to deposit cryptocurrency and receive credit to spend.

About Monaco

Monaco Technology GmbH with a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™ is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform. The Monaco Visa Card and mobile app allow users to buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether, at perfect interbank exchange rates.

Founded in June 2016, Monaco raised US$26.7 million through one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information on Monaco, please visit http://www.mona.co. Monaco Visa Cards can be reserved with the Monaco app available for download for iOS and Android users.

SOURCE Monaco