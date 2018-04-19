Monaco MCO Token to List on Bithumb

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaco said, "Local partnerships such as this one are an essential part of our game plan to make the MCO Token accessible globally. South Korea is one of the most important markets for cryptocurrencies, and with the support of Bithumb, we look to expand the scale and reach of Monaco to fulfil our vision of 'cryptocurrency in every wallet'."

To demonstrate commitment to the Korean market, Monaco has recently added Korean language content to its website (http://www.mona.co/kr ) and launched a number of Korean social media channels to engage with the community.

About Monaco

Monaco Technology GmbH with a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet[TM] is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform. The Monaco Visa card and mobile app allow users to buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether, at perfect interbank exchange rates.

Founded in June 2016, Monaco raised US$26.7 million through one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information on Monaco, please visit http://www.mona.co. Monaco Visa cards can be reserved with the Monaco app available for download for iOS and Android users.

About Bithumb

Since the beginning of service in January 2014, Bithumb, one of the Top 10 largest cryptocurrency exchanges globally, has seen explosive growth in its daily trading volume and now ranks number one. Bithumb is a financial platform that provides exchange services for bitcoin, ether, and other various cryptocurrencies. It is also expanding its business area into payment services and international money transfer services.

