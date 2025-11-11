Monaco Research Names Ex-Goldman Sachs, GSR Trading Executive Simran Singh as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monaco Research , an organization helping to build Monaco, the institutional-grade decentralizeddigital asset trading protocol initially incubated by Sei Labs , today announced that Simran Singh has been named Chief Executive Officer. Singh will leverage his extensive experience at the intersection of institutional finance, decentralized markets, and digital assets to accelerate Monaco's mission of bringing Wall Street-grade liquidity to decentralized finance, all built on the Sei Network.

Singh brings deep expertise in bridging traditional financial markets and DeFi to Monaco Research. As the former Head of DeFi Trading at GSR, one of the most prominent institutional crypto market makers, Singh played a pivotal role in developing sophisticated trading strategies and institutional DeFi adoption frameworks. During his tenure at GSR, he established the firm as a leader in DeFi market making and liquidity provisioning, while helping institutional clients navigate the complex landscape of decentralized protocols. As CEO of Monaco Research, Singh will lead the organization's strategic direction, institutional partnerships, and ecosystem development.

"The initial promise of crypto was focused on owning your own value, without having to rely on a trusted centralized third party," said Simran Singh, CEO of Monaco Research. "Now, as we approach the next chapter in the evolution of finance, it is about efficient, accessible, and composable use of that value by users and institutions alike. The way we do this is by building the connective tissue between DeFi and traditional markets. Monaco's microsecond execution - on par with Nasdaq and NYSE - coupled with Sei's 400ms settlement will power the next generation of institutional-grade decentralized trading infrastructure. I'm excited to lead Monaco Research in building the future of capital markets".

"Simran brings a rare and powerful combination: deep institutional market expertise, native DeFi fluency, and a builder's mentality focused on creating real utility rather than hype," said Jay Jog , Co-Founder of Sei Labs. "As Monaco scales to become the liquidity backbone for tokenized assets, gaming economies, prediction markets, and decentralized exchanges, his leadership will be instrumental when partnering with leading financial institutions and ensuring Monaco delivers on the promise of democratized, high-performance trading infrastructure. We're grateful to welcome Simran as CEO at this transformative moment for Monaco Research."

Tokenized assets are projected to reach $30 trillion by 2034 ( Standard Chartered ), and Monaco is building the connective tissue between DeFi and traditional capital markets, powering the next generation of trading infrastructure for crypto assets.

About Monaco

Monaco is an open-source, composable shared liquidity layer for high-performance decentralized trading built on the Sei Network. Incubated by Sei Labs and Monaco Research, Monaco provides Wall Street-grade infrastructure accessible to everyone, from institutional traders to indie developers. The protocol will support trading across crypto assets, tokenized real-world assets, prediction markets, and digital economies. Monaco achieves microsecond execution on par with NASDAQ and NYSE, and coupled with Sei's 400-millisecond settlement, a 200,000x improvement over traditional T+1 becomes possible.

Monaco offers deep liquidity and tools for builders to earn programmatic revenue sharing for their own operations and to reward those who bring traders to the protocol.

About Monaco Research

Monaco Research is an independent software development firm dedicated to modernizing markets for the future of trading. Monaco Research is a contributor to Monaco, the Wall Street-grade decentralized trading infrastructure protocol.

About Sei

Sei is a blockchain designed for fast, cheap financial transactions, combining the network effects of Ethereum with the performance of Solana. Sei has processed more than four billion transactions across more than 78 million wallets and has become the #1 EVM chain by number of active users. The team is backed by top investors such as Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and Circle Ventures – and includes talent from companies like Robinhood, Google, Coinbase, Databricks, Uber, and Goldman Sachs.

