Monaco Will Celebrate the Historic 50ᵗʰ Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing at the 59ᵗʰ Annual Monte-Carlo TV Festival

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the Honorary Presidency of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II, and to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, the Embassy of Monaco in Washington, D.C., in partnership with the Monte-Carlo TV Festival and National Geographic, will host the Monaco premiere of APOLLO: Missions to the Moon on June 17 in the Principality.

Free and open to the public with advanced reservations at https://registration.tvfestival.com/login/index/en , the screening - ahead of its US TV debut on National Geographic in July - will be held at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco from 6:00pm and will be followed by a Q&A talk on the topic of space exploration featuring the film's producer, Peabody- and Emmy-Award winner Tom Jennings, Academy-award nominee, film maker and 2019 MCTV Festival Head News Juror Rory Kennedy, NASA astronaut and ISS Commander Captain Michael Lopez-Alegria, and NASA/ESA astronaut and AirZeroG founder General Jean-Francois Clervoy, DGA (Ret.). Master of Ceremonies is Genie Godula.

"This event underscores the Principality's little known but historical interest in aviation, aerospace technology and exploration. Monaco's 'space agency', SSI-Monaco, with partner Thales Alenia Space, launched its first communications satellite MonacoSat-1 with SpaceX's Falcon9 launcher into geostationary transfer orbit on April 27, 2015 ( https://www.ssi-monaco.com/monacosat/birth-of-monacosat/launch/ ), with MonacoSat-2, being planned for launch by SSI-MonacoSat within a few years," said Her Excellency Maguy Maccario Doyle, Monaco's Ambassador to the United States and the event convener.

What: Screening of National Geographic's APOLLO Missions to the Moon, (90mins) followed by Q&A panel discussion

When: Monday, June 17, from 6:00pm immediately followed by Q&A

Where: Grimaldi Forum Monaco

Tickets: Free and open to the public with advanced reservations at https://registration.tvfestival.com/login/index/en .

Limited seating. In English with French subtitles/VOST

Info: www.monacoeventsusa.com & www.TVFestival.com/en

SOURCE Embassy of Monaco

