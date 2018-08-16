MonacoEstate.com Launches a Unique Service Designed to Assist High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIS) and Institutional Investors to Seize Property Investment Opportunities in Monaco, Where Demand Exceeds Supply Despite the Highest Prices in the World

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MonacoEstate.com has launched today a unique personalized property sourcing service – Monaco Estate Insider – that will enable HNWIs and institutional property investors worldwide to receive the latest real estate investment opportunities in Monaco, including off-market properties.

Monaco Estate Insider is a personalized solution which employs local market intelligence, business partnerships, and proprietary technologies, to provide its clients with comprehensive and personalized property acquisition opportunities in Monaco, including some of the most sought-after apartments and penthouses in the off-market. Monaco Estate Insider is a response to high demand for residential properties and insufficient supply in a largely decentralized property-listings environment with over 100 estate agencies operating in Monaco. Due to this supply-demand market imbalance, it is difficult for international buyers seeking to establish residency in Monaco –and for investors – to find suitable properties.

Monaco Estate Insider will also match investors who wish to participate in a shared property ownership arrangement to lower the required investment capital and/or to diversify investment risk.

REAL ESTATE MARKET IN MONACO

Monaco has been the most expensive residential property market in the world for four consecutive years. In 2017, the total residential property transaction value exceeded €4 billion – all on 2.02 square kilometres (0.78 square miles) of land area. Due to the small size of the Principality and historically high demand for residential properties fueled by a rapidly increasing global population of wealthy families wishing to relocate to Monaco, resale property prices have grown from €14 784 per square metre in 2006 to €41 334 in 2017 – 180% increase over the last 12-year period. The real estate market in Monaco is dominated by apartment buildings offering a wide range of options, from small studios to some of the most luxurious multilevel apartments and penthouses with rooftop terraces, swimming pools, sky gyms, and breathtaking Mediterranean views.

Shortage of new residential properties is felt within all segments of the market and is pushing property values to new levels. Higher prices are easily justified by the very attractive tax laws and lifestyle benefits (mild climate, personal safety, clean environment, quality health care and education system) Monaco offers to its residents. These benefits have been attracting some of the wealthiest individuals and families to establish their residency in Monaco. Proof of property ownership or property rental agreement is one of the conditions for obtaining a residency permit in the Principality of Monaco.

About MonacoEstate.com

MonacoEstate.com serves as an exclusive property listing platform for a licensed real estate agency in Monaco. MonacoEstate.com brand is owned by Lepidus Group, an international luxury real estate services company headquartered in London, UK. Lepidus Group provides property advisory, property sourcing and marketing services to HNWIs through its own team of consultants and business partners in multiple markets.

