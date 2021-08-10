Monarch Air Group and ArtTruck team up to enhance children's creativity

During the workshop, the children expressed themselves by painting canvas with acrylic paints and coloring illustrations. Nathaly Diaz, the creator of the ArtTruck, guided a paint and crafts workshop and gave a unique coloring book to the kids. "It is always amazing to see the joy the children experience through the creative process. Everybody from kids to seniors can and should take advantage of this unique opportunity to explore their own creative process while having a lot of fun!" says Diaz who has organized workshops for different groups of people for several years already.

"We are always encouraging creativity and self-expression," says David Gitman, president of Monarch Air Group. "With the help of the ArtTruck project, we are able to contribute to the children of our community. We are looking forward to organizing more events like this one."

About Monarch Air Group

Monarch Air Group is a private jet charter provider founded in 2006. Unrelenting commitment to safety, phenomenal customer service, and cutting-edge technology propelled the company's growth for over 15 years. Monarch's pristine clientele includes private families, captains of industry, business owners, government entities, and NGOs. Along with providing highly competitive private air charter solutions, Monarch is proudly involved in humanitarian efforts worldwide. To learn more about Monarch Air Group, please visit https://monarchairgroup.com

About ArtTruck project

A painting Workshop at the ArtTruck is an immersive experience of vibrant colors and bold art techniques, with a whole art installation around you while you are crafting or painting a canvas and always guided by a team of talented artists. The mission of ArtTruck is to give back to the society by improving the quality of life of kids and teens in our community. To learn more, please visit https://www.colectivocreativo.org/

