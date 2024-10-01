Monarch Alternative Capital Raises Over $4.7 Billion for Sixth Opportunistic Credit Fund

Significantly surpasses the $3.5 billion target amid robust investor support and vast investment opportunities in the opportunistic credit and real estate markets

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch Alternative Capital LP, a leading opportunistic credit and real estate investment firm, announced today the successful final close of Monarch Capital Partners VI ("MCP VI"). The firm raised over $4.7 billion of capital for its sixth closed-end fund, significantly exceeding its target of $3.5 billion and surpassing the size of its 2020 predecessor fund, with strong backing from both existing and new investors across geographies and channels.

"We are profoundly grateful for the continued trust and commitment from our long-standing investors, and excited to welcome many new partners to the fund. In our view, their confidence in Monarch's strategy and leadership is a testament to our consistency, discipline, and ability to deliver value to our partners across changing markets," said Stacey Maman, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Client Partnerships at Monarch. "The current landscape presents immense opportunities, and Monarch's expertise in sourcing compelling investments and unlocking value in complex situations positions us to achieve our investment objectives for MCP VI."

MCP VI builds on Monarch's long-standing track record of success spanning over multiple decades, combining a deeply experienced and cohesive team with a proven investment approach navigating evolving market cycles. The fund's global and flexible strategy is designed to capitalize on complexity and dislocation across various areas of opportunistic credit and real estate, including corporate loans and bonds, capital solution investments, real estate lending, structured credit, and other areas.

The fund has already invested in excess of $3.5 billion and continues to build a pipeline of highly attractive investments. The active deployment of capital results from the confluence of several factors such as elevated interest rates, ongoing uncertainty around various macro factors, and complex restructuring and other processes prevalent in today's market. Monarch believes these factors present a wealth of opportunities that play directly into the firm's core strengths across its investment verticals, enabling the fund to build a diversified, high-conviction portfolio.

The fundraising success for MCP VI aligns with Monarch's strategic goals to provide integrated fund offerings and customized solutions across its opportunistic credit and real estate platforms to meet the evolving needs of the firm's investor base.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a global investment firm founded in 2002 with over $15 billion in assets under management. Monarch focuses primarily on opportunistic credit and real estate across various market segments and instrument types. Monarch draws on the skills and experience of its employees across its offices in New York, London, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.monarchlp.com.

