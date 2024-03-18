Monarch Alternative Capital Strengthens Team to Strategically Expand Capital Solutions and Real Estate Platforms

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch Alternative Capital LP, a leading investment firm with approximately $14 billion of assets under management, announced that it has added Casey Callan and Karan Malhotra to its investment team. These additions to the team augment Monarch's long-standing capabilities across corporate lending and real estate structured credit, respectively, and strengthen the firm's ability to capitalize on the growing opportunities for capital deployment in these areas.

Casey Callan joined Monarch as a Principal specializing in capital solutions. Mr. Callan brings tremendous experience in private lending having spent time at Silver Point Capital, serving as a Partner and founding member of Blue Torch Capital, and working in the Leveraged Finance Department at Credit Suisse. Together with Patrick Fallon, Managing Principal, Mr. Callan will oversee Monarch's day-to-day capital solutions sourcing and investing activities and leverage Monarch's corporate investment team across the U.S. and London to grow the platform.

Karan Malhotra joined Monarch as a Principal and Head of Structured Credit Trading. Mr. Malhotra has operated in the structured credit industry for many years, spending time at Marathon Asset Management, Ares Management, and Citigroup, where he focused on originating, structuring and investing in Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities and private commercial real estate credit. Mr. Malhotra will play a central role in positioning Monarch to capitalize on the growing opportunity set in structured credit and real estate over the coming years.

"Monarch has an established track record of providing flexible lending solutions within corporate situations and investing in structured credit and real estate since its inception," said Michael Weinstock, Chief Executive Officer for Monarch. "In an evolving market landscape and with the significant resulting increase in opportunities we have seen for these segments, we are delighted that Casey and Karan have joined Monarch. Their seasoned backgrounds and skill sets will deepen our existing expertise and better position the firm for future opportunities."

About Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a global investment firm founded in 2002 with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Monarch focuses primarily on opportunistic credit and real estate across various market segments and instrument types. Monarch draws on the skills and experience of its employees across its offices in New York, London, and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.monarchlp.com.

Media Contacts:

Jeremy Fielding / Emma Young

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Monarch Alternative Capital